 Natural Selection Proving Grounds | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 07, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Natural Selection Proving Grounds 

The world's top freeride mountain bikers choose their lines and go big in Prineville

By

GO HERE

Those familiar with the nuances of freeride mountain biking will see a competition like none other Sunday at the Natural Selection Tour Proving Grounds competition near Prineville. 

Most who are unfamiliar with the freeride associate it with Red Bull Rampage: a course sitting in a remote desert with jumps carved into cliffs in the middle of trails and lines that run straight down the hillside. This is known as big mountain freeriding. Another is slopestyle, which is where riders hit a series of jumps and features, with usually around 10 features to choose from. Proving Grounds gives riders the best of both of these worlds. 

click to enlarge TREVOR LYDEN
  • Trevor Lyden

The Proving Grounds course is lined with huge features, from big drops off of wooden platforms and rhythm sections to massive jumps more related to a ski and snowboard slopestyle event. The course has endless variations of lines that riders can choose from which helps expand on creativity and particular styles that are important in freeride competition. 

Returning this year is Bend local, and last year's champion, Carson Storch. Storch will look to defend his title in a field of 20 pro riders who have been individually selected based on their skills and fearlessness. 

This year features an expanded female field and is the only mountain biking event to feature equal pay for both male and female riders. The women ride the same course as the men making it so viewers truly get to see what all of the best athletes in the sport have to offer. 

While there are multiple days of festivities, the big competition day is Saturday. Audience numbers are limited to 2,000 attendees. The competition takes place at Flying Blind Dirt Park near Prineville and there are limited camping spots available for up to three nights. Camping passes will allow for exclusive access to the Friday night jump jam and a film screening.

Natural Selection Tour Proving Grounds
Sat. Sept. 10 8am
Flying Blind Dirt Park
12600 SE Juniper Canyon Rd., Prineville
$25-$95

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
September Outdoor Industry Coffee & Coworking

September Outdoor Industry Coffee & Coworking - The Grove

Wed., Sept. 7, 9-11 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 7-13, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation