Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 21, 2018 Culture » Take Me Home

Nearly Half of Homeowners Hit with Surprise Repairs 

Unexpected repairs can be very costly

By
CANSTOCKPHOTO.COM
  • Canstockphoto.com

A recent survey of U.S. homeowners found that nearly half experienced unexpected home repair costs that created considerable anxiety. Protecting yourself against unexpected major repair costs is particularly important for first-time homebuyers who typically have very limited budgets, particularly during their first winter.

There are some ways for new homebuyers to protect themselves. The first is to make sure that a provision for a professional home inspection is included in the offer. It's not uncommon for the home inspection report to come back with a list of numerous repairs, and for the owner to complete the repairs prior to escrow closing.

Adding a home warranty to your purchase offer is another safeguard. These can help minimize repair expenditures on major items. It's common to ask that the seller pay the premium for this for the first year.

Fall is a good time to take care of preventative maintenance such as cleaning out gutters before it snows, blowing out sprinklers and getting your HVAC serviced to avoid some of the most expensive repairs.


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 21-28, 2018

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Nick Nayne, Principal Broker

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation