Nest News 

Local Kid on the Food Network: Middle schooler competing in "Kids Baking Championship"

By Lisa Sipe

Lisa Sipe

Pacific Crest student, Reggie Strom, is competing in the Kids Baking Championship.

Seeing that he loved to bake, one year, Reggie Strom's parents gifted him a French macaron class at Bend's Kindred Creative Kitchen for his birthday. One class turned into several. His instructor, Chef and Owner Michele Morris said, "I noticed first of all that he was really organized, which is rare, and he had that pastry spark in his eye."

One day, the Food Network contacted Morris, asking whether she had any students interested in trying out for the "Kids Baking Championship" show. Strom, a 12-year old student at Pacific Crest Middle School, came to mind. Soon, Strom found himself traveling to compete on the show, which began airing Jan. 6.

Strom competes with 12 other young bakers, ranging in age from 10 to 13, in season 8 of the show. The kid contestants take part in challenges including making 3D dinosaur cookies, Neapolitan desserts, ice cream cone cupcakes, potato print cookies, fruit cakes and more.

Strom couldn't give any details about what happened to him on the 10-week show, but he did share his favorite memory: "Seeing the set for the first time was quite amazing. It was really cool to see the entire kitchen."

Does he make it all the way? Bendites may have to wait 'til March to find out.