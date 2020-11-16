 Nest News | Nest News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 16, 2020 Bend Nest » Nest News

Nest News 

A Perfect Fit, Capturing that Distance Learning Moment & Waldorf School of Bend remains open during the pandemic

By

A Perfect Fit

"Masks for Children Project" donates 15,000 masks

COPA patients and their siblings enjoy the comfort of a Blackstrap mask. - COURTESY COPA
  • Courtesy COPA
  • COPA patients and their siblings enjoy the comfort of a Blackstrap mask.

Recognizing that children need to have access to comfortable pediatric-sized face masks, the "Masks for Children Project" which is a partnership between Central Oregon Pediatric Associates, Pacific Source and Central Oregon Health Council, recently donated 15,000 masks to children in Central Oregon.

COPA doctors in July piloted a program with Blackstrap, a Bend-based clothing accessories manufacturer, to produce kid-sized masks designed specifically for COPA patients. The 4000 masks COPA initially purchased are breathable and comfortable and made in the USA. COPA ordered them for the pilot, gave them to patients free of charge and received highly positive reviews.

To further expand the program, Wade Miller, CEO of COPA, reached out to Pacific Source and COHC for a grant to further expand the program for children in the area. Deschutes Children's Foundation agreed to support the project by assisting in communications and the distribution of the masks through regional nonprofits in Central Oregon.

COPA patients and their siblings enjoy the comfort of a Blackstrap mask. - COURTESY COPA
  • Courtesy COPA
  • COPA patients and their siblings enjoy the comfort of a Blackstrap mask.

The project is intended to help deter the spread of COVID-19 so that kids can return to the classrooms. "The Blackstrap masks are terrific, and kids love them, so they're more likely to keep them on," said Wade Miller, CEO of COPA.

Free masks for children are currently available to patients of COPA and all children through select nonprofits in the tri-county region through Deschutes Children's Foundation.



Full text

1 2 3

About The Author

Angela Switzer

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Makin' a List, Checkin' it Twice
Health Expert Q&A
Editor's Note
2020 Takeout: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery
Birds: It's for the Stuffing
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Nest News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!
Click here to get started


More by Angela Switzer

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation