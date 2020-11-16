Nest News 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.
We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.
And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.
If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here
"Masks for Children Project" donates 15,000 masks
Recognizing that children need to have access to comfortable pediatric-sized face masks, the "Masks for Children Project" which is a partnership between Central Oregon Pediatric Associates, Pacific Source and Central Oregon Health Council, recently donated 15,000 masks to children in Central Oregon.
COPA doctors in July piloted a program with Blackstrap, a Bend-based clothing accessories manufacturer, to produce kid-sized masks designed specifically for COPA patients. The 4000 masks COPA initially purchased are breathable and comfortable and made in the USA. COPA ordered them for the pilot, gave them to patients free of charge and received highly positive reviews.
To further expand the program, Wade Miller, CEO of COPA, reached out to Pacific Source and COHC for a grant to further expand the program for children in the area. Deschutes Children's Foundation agreed to support the project by assisting in communications and the distribution of the masks through regional nonprofits in Central Oregon.
The project is intended to help deter the spread of COVID-19 so that kids can return to the classrooms. "The Blackstrap masks are terrific, and kids love them, so they're more likely to keep them on," said Wade Miller, CEO of COPA.
Free masks for children are currently available to patients of COPA and all children through select nonprofits in the tri-county region through Deschutes Children's Foundation.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here