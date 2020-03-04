New Adventures for Julie Winter 

Local artist and printmaker Julie Winter is constantly alive with new work that's refreshing and exciting. Recently, she finished up her second group exhibition of "Winter X Winter," a group show she curates annually around a theme. Coming up for this next First Friday, she'll showcase a series of new mixed media monotype prints at Sotheby's.

Teafly Peterson

Julie Winter in her new print shop in La Pine.

Winter's own art is rich with a bold, modern color palette and energetic shapes and lines. Because the work is on paper, in the past she's framed her work behind glass. For this upcoming show she's trying something new, mounting her work as a way to allow the viewer to be closer to the actual final piece, and removing the glass.

Winter recently bought a print shop in La Pine, renaming it Print Shop La Pine. While it's a departure from fine art, it's still in the world she loves. Printing allows Winter to expand her own repertoire of skills. She offers screen printing as well as embroidery, and says she's excited about how this field may open her up to new creative possibilities in her personal work.

Winter said she's excited about being in La Pine, working with local community arts groups there. This month she'll participate in her first Third Thursday—La Pine's own art walk night—using the front of her new print shop to showcase other artists' work. This month showcases the work of La Pine's mayor, Dan Richard.

Julie Winter

On Instagram and facebook: @julieprintmaker

First Friday: Fri., Mar 6.

Cascade Sotherby's

650 NW Bond Street, Bend

Third Thursday Art Walk in La Pine

Thu., Mar 19.

Downtown La Pine

La Pine Print Shop

51602 Coach Rd., La Pine