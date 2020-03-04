 New Adventures for Julie Winter | Art Watch | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 04, 2020 Culture » Art Watch

New Adventures for Julie Winter 

Newly renamed print shop in La Pine will host Third Thursday art walk art

By

Local artist and printmaker Julie Winter is constantly alive with new work that's refreshing and exciting. Recently, she finished up her second group exhibition of "Winter X Winter," a group show she curates annually around a theme. Coming up for this next First Friday, she'll showcase a series of new mixed media monotype prints at Sotheby's.

Julie Winter in her new print shop in La Pine. - TEAFLY PETERSON
  • Teafly Peterson
  • Julie Winter in her new print shop in La Pine.

Winter's own art is rich with a bold, modern color palette and energetic shapes and lines. Because the work is on paper, in the past she's framed her work behind glass. For this upcoming show she's trying something new, mounting her work as a way to allow the viewer to be closer to the actual final piece, and removing the glass.

Winter recently bought a print shop in La Pine, renaming it Print Shop La Pine. While it's a departure from fine art, it's still in the world she loves. Printing allows Winter to expand her own repertoire of skills. She offers screen printing as well as embroidery, and says she's excited about how this field may open her up to new creative possibilities in her personal work.

Winter said she's excited about being in La Pine, working with local community arts groups there. This month she'll participate in her first Third Thursday—La Pine's own art walk night—using the front of her new print shop to showcase other artists' work. This month showcases the work of La Pine's mayor, Dan Richard.

Julie Winter
On Instagram and facebook: @julieprintmaker
First Friday: Fri., Mar 6.

Cascade Sotherby's
650 NW Bond Street, Bend
Third Thursday Art Walk in La Pine
Thu., Mar 19.

Downtown La Pine
La Pine Print Shop
51602 Coach Rd., La Pine

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 4-11, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Art Watch

More by Teafly Peterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation