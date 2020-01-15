New Artists' Space Opening 

With so many art spaces closing in Bend in the last year, a little silver lining has emerged. A new space, Outrage Art Collective, is opening for artists to share workspace.

Brent and Jasmine Barnett are behind the project. Jasmine is the community coordinator for the Central Oregon Arts and Culture Alliance and Brent owns his own production house, Future Filmworks. The husband and wife team was saddened to see 9th Street Gallery close and the lack of spaces for artists, so they turned an opportunity for themselves into something larger for the community.

Jasmine Barnett

A blank canvas and a new opportunity: The space at Outrage Art Collective.

Future Filmworks was growing and Brent needed a new space to house his office. When looking for spaces, the Barnetts began to consider renting a larger space they would be able to share with others. And it seemed to work out. They're set to open the new space in February and are looking for artist tenants.

The space can host seven to nine artists, depending on the artists' needs. Spaces will be 6 feet by 6 feet, or 6 by 12, but can be modified if needed and cost between $100 and $200 per month.

While the space doesn't have a retail component new space, the Barnetts do have bigger plans, including offering a room that people can rent by the hour—intended to be used by people who have a bigger project they need to work on for a few hours but don't have the space themselves. Outrage will also make the space available to rent for events, and they're also offering it as a rehearsal space for a local youth drag group.

The Barnetts' lease will start Feb. 1 and they're currently seeking artists who want to jump in and create a new inspired collective space with them.

Outrage Art Collective

740 SE 9th St., #18, Bend

outrageartcollective.com

Open house for prospective artists:

Sat., Jan 25 & Sun., Jan 26, 11am-3pm