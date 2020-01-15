 New Artists' Space Opening | Art Watch | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 15, 2020 Culture » Art Watch

New Artists' Space Opening 

Outrage Art Collective seeks artists to join new collective on Bend's east side

By

With so many art spaces closing in Bend in the last year, a little silver lining has emerged. A new space, Outrage Art Collective, is opening for artists to share workspace.

Brent and Jasmine Barnett are behind the project. Jasmine is the community coordinator for the Central Oregon Arts and Culture Alliance and Brent owns his own production house, Future Filmworks. The husband and wife team was saddened to see 9th Street Gallery close and the lack of spaces for artists, so they turned an opportunity for themselves into something larger for the community.

A blank canvas and a new opportunity: The space at Outrage Art Collective. - JASMINE BARNETT
  • Jasmine Barnett
  • A blank canvas and a new opportunity: The space at Outrage Art Collective.

Future Filmworks was growing and Brent needed a new space to house his office. When looking for spaces, the Barnetts began to consider renting a larger space they would be able to share with others. And it seemed to work out. They're set to open the new space in February and are looking for artist tenants.

The space can host seven to nine artists, depending on the artists' needs. Spaces will be 6 feet by 6 feet, or 6 by 12, but can be modified if needed and cost between $100 and $200 per month.

While the space doesn't have a retail component new space, the Barnetts do have bigger plans, including offering a room that people can rent by the hour—intended to be used by people who have a bigger project they need to work on for a few hours but don't have the space themselves. Outrage will also make the space available to rent for events, and they're also offering it as a rehearsal space for a local youth drag group.

The Barnetts' lease will start Feb. 1 and they're currently seeking artists who want to jump in and create a new inspired collective space with them.

Outrage Art Collective
740 SE 9th St., #18, Bend
outrageartcollective.com
Open house for prospective artists:
Sat., Jan 25 & Sun., Jan 26, 11am-3pm


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 15-22, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Art Watch

  • Art Watch »

    Creative Side Hustles

    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Jan 8, 2020
    For some local creatives, making art is a lucrative side business... for now More »

  • Art Watch »

    2019 Women in Art

    • by Cari Brown
    • Dec 31, 2019
    A short list of accomplishments by local women in the arts More »

  • Art Watch »

    The Ups and Downs in Art

    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Dec 24, 2019
    In Bend, 2019 was a year of loss for the art community. Elsewhere in Central Oregon, a few bright spots. More »
  • More »

More by Teafly Peterson

  • Creative Side Hustles

    Creative Side Hustles

    For some local creatives, making art is a lucrative side business... for now
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Jan 8, 2020
  • The Ups and Downs in Art

    The Ups and Downs in Art

    In Bend, 2019 was a year of loss for the art community. Elsewhere in Central Oregon, a few bright spots.
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Dec 24, 2019
  • Witness to Wartime

    Witness to Wartime

    The Painted Diary of Takuichi Fujii
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Dec 11, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation