February 12, 2020 Outside » Go Here

New at WinterFest: Outdoors Gear 

Polar Market now offers consignment

By

The Polar Market at Oregon WinterFest is a hub for outdoor sporting gear—something many people in Central Oregon already can't get enough of. And this year, the Polar Market is only getting better for those sporting-goods junkies.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

For the first time ever, TruNorthwest Exhange is hosting a consignment fair for people to come and drop off old gear and find something new. The consignment fair will be open throughout the weekend of WinterFest.

This is an ideal place to come look for some discounted goods or hand over that one item that's just been collecting dust. Once an item sells, TruNorthwest sends the seller a check.

Consignment ensures old gear gets reused instead of just getting tossed. So for those on the hunt for something in particular, this may be the place to find it.

TruNorthwest Consignment Fair
Fri., Feb. 14-Sun., Feb. 16.
Fri. 5-10pm, Sat. 11am-10pm, Sun. 11am-6pm
Oregon WinterFest
Old Mill District, Bend
oregonwinterfest.com


