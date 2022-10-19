 New Bend Asian Market to Debut at Moonlight Market | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 19, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

New Bend Asian Market to Debut at Moonlight Market 

Provided the right location comes around, Jesi Scott hopes to open a brick-and-mortar Asian food mart in Bend in the spring of 2023.

By

It's been an ongoing gripe of Bendites who enjoy the flavors of Asia: no Asian market in Bend or elsewhere in Central Oregon. Even those restaurants that serve Asian food have to source their ingredients through a combo of creative shipping and drives to Eugene or Portland. But that could soon change, if Bend local Jesi Scott sees her dream to fruition.

click to enlarge COURTESY TOMI MART INSTAGRAM
  • Courtesy Tomi Mart Instagram

Scott launched the brand "Tomi Mart" this month, in prep for her first pop-up market at the Moonlight Market at Open Space Event Studios Oct. 21. That pop-up market will largely consist of snacks and other sundries that locals are clamoring for, Scott said—but provided the right location comes around, Scott hopes to open a brick-and-mortar Asian food mart in Bend in the spring of 2023.

Tomi Mart is named after Scott's daughter, Tomiko, who was named after the child's paternal Japanese great-great-grandmother, named Tomi. Scott, who grew up in Bend, has lived in both China and Japan and looks forward to bringing more of the ingredients she herself likes to cook with.

"Obviously there's a huge void to be filled in Central Oregon with just getting Asian products in town, so I want to try to fill that void as best as I can," Scott told the Source Weekly. "I think people are definitely going to have some high expectations, especially those coming from some bigger cities."

Look for announcements about Tomi Mart on Instagram @tomimartbend or at tomimartbend.com.


Event Details Bend Moonlight Market: The Night-Market Before Christmas
@ Open Space Event Studios
220 NE Lafayette Ave
SW Bend
Bend, Or
When: Fri., Oct. 21, 4-11 p.m.
541-410-5866
Price: Free
Fairs & Festivals
Map

Related Bend's Missing Link: Without access to an Asian market, Bend's AAPI communities left out of the picture
Bend's Missing Link
Without access to an Asian market, Bend's AAPI communities left out of the picture
By Nick Rosenberger
Local News

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Oregon's Disappearing Dark Skies

Staff Pick
Oregon's Disappearing Dark Skies - Worthy Brewing

Wed., Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly October 20, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation