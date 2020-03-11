New Bend High School Named 

Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors announced that the new high school in southeast Bend will officially be named Caldera High School.



Chris Boyd, previous principal at Pacific Crest Middle School in Bend, will serve as the principal of the new high school, slated to open in the fall of 2021.





click to enlarge Press Release

Caldera High School is slated to open in the fall of 2021.

The name was chosen from three potential options: Woodlands, Vista and Caldera. The name was chosen unanimously amongst members of the Board.

“Naming this new school is an important step as we continue to build the school’s identity and culture,” Boyd stated in a recent press release. “Our school will become a hub for the southeast Bend community and will be a welcoming place for each student.”



Boyd and a small team will continue developing programs and designs in the months prior to the school’s opening.



Caldera will be Bend’s first large high school to open in 20 years, and will include a 600-seat auditorium, a football stadium and roughly 60 classrooms. The school will be located at the corner of Knott Road and SE 15th Street.