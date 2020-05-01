New Billboards Honor Class of 2020 

Your support for independent local news is important.
Since the class of 2020 won't get a typical graduation ceremony because of closures due to COVID-19, Bend-La Pine Schools is honoring graduating high school seniors on five billboards around Central Oregon.
Starting Monday, the billboards honoring the graduating classes of five of the district's high schools will feature photos of each senior.
“We wanted to do something bold and highly visible to recognize the more than 1,200 seniors who are graduating from our high schools this June,” said Shay Mikalson, BLPS superintendent in a release Friday. “When the opportunity arose to congratulate each high school’s graduating class on a 24-foot wide billboard, we knew we wanted to do it.”
Here's where you can find the billboards:
Bend Senior High School – SE Ninth Street at Wilson Avenue (May and June)
