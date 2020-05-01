 New Billboards Honor Class of 2020 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 01, 2020 News » Local News

New Billboards Honor Class of 2020 

Five billboards celebrating Bend-La Pine seniors going up in Central Oregon

By

Since the class of 2020 won't get a typical graduation ceremony because of closures due to COVID-19, Bend-La Pine Schools is honoring graduating high school seniors on five billboards around Central Oregon.

Starting Monday, the billboards honoring the graduating classes of five of the district's high schools will feature photos of each senior. 

“We wanted to do something bold and highly visible to recognize the more than 1,200 seniors who are graduating from our high schools this June,” said Shay Mikalson, BLPS superintendent in a release Friday. “When the opportunity arose to congratulate each high school’s graduating class on a 24-foot wide billboard, we knew we wanted to do it.”

Here's where you can find the billboards:

Bend Senior High School – SE Ninth Street at Wilson Avenue (May and June)

click to enlarge BEND-LA PINE SCHOOLS
  • Bend-La Pine Schools

Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School – SE Third Street at the underpass (May and June)
click to enlarge BEND-LA PINE SCHOOLS
  • Bend-La Pine Schools


La Pine High School – Highway 97 at Moonlight (May) and Highway 97 at Wickiup Junction (June)
click to enlarge BEND-LA PINE SCHOOLS
  • Bend-La Pine Schools


Mountain View High School – Highway 20 at Purcell (May and June)
click to enlarge BEND-LA PINE SCHOOLS
  • Bend-La Pine Schools


Summit High School – Butler Market Road at the railroad crossing (May and June)
click to enlarge BEND-LA PINE SCHOOLS
  • Bend-La Pine Schools
“These students deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments and we look forward to our community joining us as we honor each member of the Class of 2020 with this fun showcase,” Mikalson added. “Seniors, when you see these signs – know that we are proud of you and are thinking of you!”

The Source Weekly

