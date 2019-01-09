New Chef in Residence at Plantd 

click to enlarge
t's a new year, and Plantd has new menu items from a new chef, Tenzin Sherpa. If Sherpa sounds familiar, he owns the food cart, Himalayan Bites
. He will be infusing the Plantd menu with the healthy cooking and aromatic spices he grew up with in Nepal. If you've dined at Sherpa's food cart, a few of the Plantd menu items will be familiar: sha-momo dumplings available with meat or veggies, shaapta, a Tibetan-style stir fry and masu-baat, a traditional Himalayan chicken curry. Also new for 2019: expanded hours. Plantd is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30am to 9pm.
