January 09, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

New Chef in Residence at Plantd 

By
click to enlarge Dal Bhat. Traditional Nepalese Food. - CANSTOCKPHOTO.COM
  • Canstockphoto.com
  • Dal Bhat. Traditional Nepalese Food.
It's a new year, and Plantd has new menu items from a new chef, Tenzin Sherpa. If Sherpa sounds familiar, he owns the food cart, Himalayan Bites. He will be infusing the Plantd menu with the healthy cooking and aromatic spices he grew up with in Nepal. If you've dined at Sherpa's food cart, a few of the Plantd menu items will be familiar: sha-momo dumplings available with meat or veggies, shaapta, a Tibetan-style stir fry and masu-baat, a traditional Himalayan chicken curry. Also new for 2019: expanded hours. Plantd is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30am to 9pm.

Plantd 1900 NE Division St., Bend
541-668-7699
beplantd.com
Source Weekly Newsletter

