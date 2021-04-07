New Community Center Now Open in Bend 

Bendites have a new place to work out indoors, with the opening of the long-awaited Larkspur Community Center: Home of the Bend Senior Center. Bend Park and Recreation District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 2, and the Center officially opened April 5. Larkspur, located in east Bend off 15th Street and Reed Market Road, once only housed the much-smaller Bend Senior Center.
With the opening of Larkspur comes a temporary closure of the fitness rooms at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center in midtown Bend, where an indoor pool renovation project is currently underway. Juniper's indoor/outdoor 50-meter pool remains open. BPRD plans to reopen the other facilities at Juniper in mid-June.
Since COVID restrictions remain in place, BPRD recommends people make a reservation for classes and other activities at both facilities. Reservations can be booked up to 15 minutes before an activity takes place, with drop-in slots available by checking in with welcome desk staff.
Larkspur Community Center: Home of the Bend Senior Center
Open Mon-Fri 7am-8pm; Sat 8am-6pm; Hours subject to change
1600 SE Reed Market Road., Bend
541-388-1133
Reserve classes at bendparksandrec.org
