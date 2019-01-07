Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 07, 2019 News » Local News

New County Commission Chooses Leadership 

Henderson becomes chair; Adair vice chair

By
Recently elected Commissioner Patti Adair and re-elected Commissioner Tony DeBone started the new year off by taking their seats on the Deschutes County Commission.

Commissioners chose their new chair and vice-chair during the work session Monday.

click to enlarge Patti Adair participates in her first work session as Deschutes County Commissioner Monday. - CHRIS MILLER
  • Chris Miller
  • Patti Adair participates in her first work session as Deschutes County Commissioner Monday.

Adair wasted no time getting her feet wet, nominating past vice-chair Phil Henderson to become the new chair. Past chair Tony DeBone said he was fine with the nomination and moved to a vote, which passed unanimously.



Henderson then returned Adair's favor, nominating her for vice chair, which also passed unanimously.

Henderson is up for re-election in January, 2020, while both DeBone and Adair's terms run until 2023.

Adair beat out fellow Republican Tammy Baney during the primary, then Democrat James Cook for the Commission seat. Adair's views can be characterized as more conservative than her predecessor; she's been vocal about not wanting marijuana grown in rural Deschutes County and has said the County takes in too much in tax revenue. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 2- 9, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Local News

More by Chris Miller

  • Stolen Art

    Stolen Art

    Locals offering a cash reward for the safe return of the paintings
    • by Chris Miller
    • Jan 4, 2019
  • Sally Russell Sworn in as Mayor

    Sally Russell Sworn in as Mayor

    Russell became Bend’s first directly elected mayor since Mickey Mouse first appeared on screen
    • by Chris Miller
    • Jan 3, 2019
  • A Growing Park System

    A Growing Park System

    2018 saw a new bike park, so what’s on tap for 2019?
    • by Chris Miller
    • Jan 2, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation