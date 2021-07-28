New First Friday & Picnic in Prineville 

A new art event is just getting started this summer in Bend's Central District. The Bend Central District Initiative has been focusing on creating proper infrastructure to help this area thrive. The Bend Central District, known to many as the BCD, encompasses the business, homes and parks nestled between the Orchard District and Larkspur Neighborhood. To keep the momentum rolling, the community decided to launch its own First Friday event on Aug. 6. Participating businesses will stay open late and showcase local artists and spirits. The walkable stretch from NE Second/Third Streets and Greenwood to NE Lafayette Street, will feature shops with a range of interests from books, tattoos, plants and a few places to stop and grab a bite or drink.

Courtesy Bend Central District

Bend Central District is adding its own First Friday featuring art and local businesses starting Aug. 6.

Bend Central District First Friday

Fri., Aug. 6, 5-9pm

NE Second St. & NE Greenwood Ave.

Learn more on Instagram @bendcentraldistrictfirstfriday

Next week is already August, signaling that the end of summer is near. Fortunately, there are plenty of new and free events popping up throughout Central Oregon even as summer starts to wind down. Prineville kicked off its annual Picnic in the Park series in mid July and there are still four more free shows on the calendar for those looking to explore beyond Bend. A wide variety of genres and music styles are offered throughout the final weeks of summer. Most of the shows are held in Pioneer Park and allow guests to bring blankets, picnic foods and chairs to enjoy the show.

Picnic in the Park

Wednesdays through Aug. 18

Pioneer Park, Prineville

Crookdountryfoundation.org/picnic-in-the-park

No cover