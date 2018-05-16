New Food Truck at Aspect 

click to enlarge
R
-
Public domain photos
-
A food truck in somewhere USA.
emember award-winning Chef Rudy Garcia? Previously he was at Old Mill Brew Wërks and he's back with his own food truck, Curbside Bistro. Garcia is serving gourmet pub-style food with an Italian and French twist, including beer and liquor infusions. Find Curbside Bistro on the corner of Galveston and Federal, outside Aspect Boards & Brews..
Curbside Bistro
1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
facebook.com/pg/Curbside-Bistro-315171665644143
503-780-1189