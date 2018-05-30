Search
May 30, 2018 Culture » Art Watch

New Gallery space 

Awesome local art found on Instagram

By
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

One of the upsides of our ever-growing town is that all our little nooks and crannies are being filled with various delights. A new little nook has just filled up, featuring a collective of artists regularly showing their work.

Karen Ruane Studio and Collective is now open in a space just above Great Harvest on Bond Street in downtown Bend. The space is the studio of Karen Ruane, while also hosting five artists who rent wall space to feature and sell their work. To enter the space, find the glass doors in Great Harvest's parking lot and head upstairs. There you'll find a small gallery showcasing the work of Ruane, as well as Angela, Dorothy, MaryLea Harris, Leela Morimoto and Sara McPherson.

The gallery is open weekdays from 10 am to 2 pm, as well as during First Fridays, featuring a different artist each month. Ruane also hopes to add classes and various events that allow people to congregate and create. Upcoming events can be found listed on Ruane's Facebook page, Karen Ruane Studio.

Karen Ruane Studio and Collective
835 NW Bond St., Suite 200, Bend (above Great Harvest bakery)
karenruane.com

GREGORY AMANTI
  • Gregory Amanti

Awesome local art, found on Instagram

Gregory Amanti @gregoryamanti
Amanti's Instagram feed is only six months old, but it's jam packed with his current and past work. Amanti often creates large installations over time that he then photographs. The results are large, mysteriously intriguing photographs that leave your imagination popping. Follow him to see his process over time, behind the scenes of the large-scale installations, as well as upcoming work.

New regular feature! Through the summer, I will be featuring the Instagram accounts of various Bend artists. This is a great way to find some daily inspiration and view artists' process. Want to be featured? Tag your photos #SourceArtWatch so we can find them!

