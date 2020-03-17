 New Local Phone Line Ready For Calls | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 17, 2020 News » Local News

New Local Phone Line Ready For Calls 

Questions about the coronavirus will be answered by caregivers and county health services professionals

By
St. Charles Health System and Deschutes County Health Services joined together to open a new phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19.
click image CENTRAL OREGON EMERGENCY INFORMATION NETWORK
  • Central Oregon Emergency Information Network

Call 541-699-5109 Monday - Friday from 8am-5pm. The line is staffed by caregivers and county health services professionals. The service is free and open to individuals in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties who have questions about COVID-19.
Call 541-699-5109 Monday - Friday from 8am-5pm with questions about the coronavirus. click to tweet
“We are thrilled to partner with Deschutes County Health Services to offer this new service to our community to help address this evolving issue and provide up-to-date information and resources,” said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System public information officer.

The Source is updating our Coronavirus HQ with new articles minute to minute as we receive news from officials and people in our community.
