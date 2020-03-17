New Local Phone Line Ready For Calls 

S
t. Charles Health System
and Deschutes County Health Services
joined together to open a new phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19.
click image
-
Central Oregon Emergency Information Network
Call 541-699-5109 Monday - Friday from 8am-5pm. The line is staffed by caregivers and county health services professionals. The service is free and open to individuals in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties who have questions about COVID-19.
“We are thrilled to partner with Deschutes County Health Services to offer this new service to our community to help address this evolving issue and provide up-to-date information and resources,” said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System public information officer.
The Source
is updating our Coronavirus HQ
with new articles minute to minute as we receive news from officials and people in our community.