 New Name, New Summer Lineup | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 08, 2021 Culture » Culture Features

New Name, New Summer Lineup 

Hayden Homes announces start of summer concert season

By

Previously known as the Les Schwab Amphitheater, the biggest music

 venue in Bend has changed its name and is beefing up its summer playlist for 2022. The newly titled Hayden Homes Amphitheater still plans on exposing Oregonians to great bands and music, and the schedule for the upcoming summer shows speaks for itself.

Here's a look at what's on the docket so far at the amphitheater.

Tenacious D drives its muscle rock to the HHA stage on June 22. - COURTESY OF TENACIOUS D
  • Courtesy of Tenacious D
  • Tenacious D drives its muscle rock to the HHA stage on June 22.

HHA plans on starting spring 2022 off right at Bend BrewFest from May 13-14, featuring dozens of breweries from all around the state and region.

As of right now, HHA's concert schedule begins in June with HAIM and special guest SASAMI rocking the stage on June 14. Top-notch artist Tenacious D (aka Jack Black) along with Puddles Pity Party play June 22, and on June 25 "Weird Al" Yankovic and Emo Phillips take the stage for more humor mixed with music.

July's schedule is as equally stacked with the Goo Goo Dolls and Blue October performing on July 16, and Dispatch and O.A.R. with special guest the Robert Randolph Band hitting the stage July 22.

Rebelution will rock the house on Aug. 11. - MATTHEW LASALA
  • Matthew Lasala
  • Rebelution will rock the house on Aug. 11.

The tail end months of summer will be just as stellar as June and July in terms of a wild concert schedule for HHA. A night filled with reggae via Rebelution with Steel Pulse, DENM and DJ Markle is set to blaze the stage Aug. 11, followed by Jack Johnson and some very special guests, including Ron Artis II, his brother Thunderstorm and The Truth on Sept. 25.

So far the 2022 season is packed full of great headliners, with more sure to be announced later down the road.

About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Candlelight Yoga + Candle Making Event

Candlelight Yoga + Candle Making Event - Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Fri., Dec. 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

  • Culture Features »

    The Third Act

    • By Ellen Waterston
    • Dec 8, 2021
    The Race to Finish Last More »

  • Culture Features »

    An Artist's Life

    • By Teafly Peterson
    • Nov 24, 2021
    A tribute to Pat Clark, artist, educator and founder of some of Bend's artistic institutions More »

  • Culture Features »

    A "Mix Tape" of Beloved Musicians

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 17, 2021
    Silver Moon's musician mural puts the pub's love of music in bold black and white More »
  • More »

More by Trevor Bradford

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 8-15, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation