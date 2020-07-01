New on the Redmond Scene 

Eqwine Wine Bar has just opened a brick-and-mortar location in Redmond. The new wine bar is located in a renovated vintage house on SW 4th street downtown. You might recognize the name, having been a mobile wine trailer, converted from a horse trailer, that still makes the rounds in Central Oregon. Eqwine will feature a different wine region each month. In July, they’re featuring the wines of the Willamette Valley.

Eqwine Wine Bar

The patio at the new Eqwine Wine Bar looks inviting.

The owner of Westside Taco Co. has opened an exciting new venture. Westside Local, located on SW 5th Street in Redmond, is the next adventure for Amber Amos, whose tacos have been delighting Central Oregon for several years. Westside Local doesn't have a set menu, per se—but instead sources its food from local farms just before opening for the week. There are some staples, such as the Westside Burger and the Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich, but the name of the game here is trying new, local ingredients and foods. Westside Local is open for dinner Wednesdays and lunch and dinner Thursday through Saturday.

Ida's Cupcake Café now has a Redmond location. The popular Bend-area cupcake business, with two locations in Bend, had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its downtown Redmond location in late February—just before the world began to head home. The space is gorgeous, featuring clean white tile and a fresh, modern look.

Carnaval Mexican Grill, a hip eatery in downtown Redmond, opened its doors in November. In addition to a wide selection of drinks, the spot offers an extensive Mezcal menu, loads of Mexican favorites, and a delicious dessert menu. Coffee Tequila Flan, ya'll. Go get some.

Lucy's Taco Shop, a staple of downtown Redmond, offering delicious tacos, tortas and other Mexican fare, now has a Bend location! The new Lucy's Taco Shop is located at 916 NE 3rd Street, in the former Baja Fresh location.