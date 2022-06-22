New Places on Redmond's 7th Street Corridor 

How incredible is it that we live in an area that is quickly becoming populated with fun food, beverage, and venue options in a variety of neighborhoods throughout Central Oregon? Take for example, the 7th street corridor in Redmond. That area, a block off the main street through downtown, just keeps expanding its culinary repertoire. This article highlights a few of the newest additions to the neighborhood.

click to enlarge Submitted

Interior of Junction Roastery & Social Club in the renovated Patrick Building.

We begin at the Junction, dubbed a roastery and social club, which is located in the renovated historic Patrick building (home to Redmond's original hospital) at 708 SW Deschutes Avenue at 7th and Deschutes. Owner/Operators Mitch Thisius and Bo Olson were inspired by the pandemic to provide a place where folks could come back together and socialize over a sip and a bite. The renovated space is open, spacious, and well-appointed, big enough to host a special event or party and cozy enough for a coffee date.

Coffees and espressos are on the menu, as are homemade bakery goods, daily soups, sandwiches and salads. The focus is on quality with local ingredient sourcing a priority. This writer enjoyed an afternoon treat of affogato with a scoop of Eberhard's (local Redmond dairy) vanilla ice cream, and it was perfection in a cup. The Junction is open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you keep heading north on 7th Street, you'll end up at the recently opened Otto's Landing at 652 NW 7th. Fully packed on a recent Saturday afternoon, Otto's is a 2-level taphouse and sports bar with televisions everywhere and a play room for the wee ones right off the main lower level dining room. People of all ages were enjoying beverages as well as food from the three carts/trucks out back.

The hapa cart at Otto's serves up Hawaiian plates of pulled pork and teriyaki chicken with sides such as macaroni salad and soft dinner rolls. There is also currently a Mexican truck with tacos and a Greek truck with gyros at Otto's Landing. Neither of those food trucks had a sign or a name painted on their vehicles, but customers were ordering up giant platefuls of tacos and gyros before heading inside for their beers, ciders, and cocktails.

Otto's already has the vibe of a well-established locals' hangout. With plenty of space, lots of seating options, every sport imaginable on dozens of televisions, and the play area for the little kids, this is a spot that will thrive despite being at the far north end of the 7th Street neighborhood.

Backtracking a bit now, to the south end of 7th street, there's the new food pod adjacent to the High Desert Music Hall. The 1/8th Street Patio Taphouse & Food Pod's official address is 818 SW Forest Avenue & Glacier, but seeing how you can see the spot from 7th Street, it's definitely in the 7th street corridor/neighborhood. This spot is just getting going, and it's sure to be the perfect complement to the Music Hall and its Backline Lounge.

click to enlarge Submitted

Best Moments Bakery, featuring lattes and pastries "just like mom used to bake.

The food pod trucks are opening early in the day and the current offerings include Best Moments Bakery, featuring lattes and pastries "just like mom used to bake." El Poblanito is open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, and ceviche. You can call ahead for orders at 541-279-3145. The family-owned Greek truck, The Mighty Greek, is also in the food pod. They're open Wednesday through Saturday starting at 11 a.m., and the authentic menu includes traditional gyros, Greek salad, pita with homemade tzatziki sauce, and loukoumades, the Greek version of fried dough glazed in honey and sprinkled with cinnamon.

With the first week of summer officially underway and long, sunny days and pleasant evenings on the horizon, there should be ample time to explore Central Oregon trails, breweries, eateries, and neighborhoods. Plenty of time awaits to enjoy bites and sips, conversation, and all sorts of entertainment wherever you happen to land on any given day. The blocks off Redmond's main drag are definitely worth your time.

Junction Roastery Social Club

708 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

https://junctionroastery.com/

Otto's Landing

652 NW 7th Street, Redmond

https://www.instagram.com/explore/locations/102548935809742/Otto's%20Landing/

1/8th Street Patio Tap House & Food Pod

818 SW Forest Avenue & Glacier, Redmond

https://highdesertmusichall.com/patio/