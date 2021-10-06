 New Restaurant at The Oxford | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 06, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

New Restaurant at The Oxford 

Roam offers a variety of urban-organic dishes made from locally sourced foods

A new ground-floor restaurant is now open in the Oxford Hotel, where the Mother's Downtown Kitchen was recently located. The new restaurant, called Roam, had its soft opening the last weekend of September. Roam offers "a variety of urban-organic dishes made from locally sourced foods," as described by the restaurant's listing on the reservations site Open Table.

NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

Roam serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast items include omelets, breakfast bowls, brioche french toast and waffles; lunch includes sandwiches, burgers and salads; and dinner includes a filet mignon, braised lamb shanks, a buffalo burger and a cauliflower "steak" for those looking for a non-meat option. The restaurant also offers a happy hour menu and a full bar with its own specialty cocktail menu.

With the opening of Roam, the Oxford's restaurant located in the lower level, 10 Below, closed its doors.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
