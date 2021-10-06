New Restaurant at The Oxford 

A new ground-floor restaurant is now open in the Oxford Hotel, where the Mother's Downtown Kitchen was recently located. The new restaurant, called Roam, had its soft opening the last weekend of September. Roam offers "a variety of urban-organic dishes made from locally sourced foods," as described by the restaurant's listing on the reservations site Open Table.

Nicole Vulcan

Roam serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast items include omelets, breakfast bowls, brioche french toast and waffles; lunch includes sandwiches, burgers and salads; and dinner includes a filet mignon, braised lamb shanks, a buffalo burger and a cauliflower "steak" for those looking for a non-meat option. The restaurant also offers a happy hour menu and a full bar with its own specialty cocktail menu.

With the opening of Roam, the Oxford's restaurant located in the lower level, 10 Below, closed its doors.