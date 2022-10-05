New Rules for Short Term Rentals 

New short-term rentals can’t be within
500 feet of another STR under an ordinance the Bend City Council voted
unanimously in favor of at its regular meeting on Oct. 5. In March City
councilors directed staff to look at changes in the development code that could
increase the availability of long-tern rentals.
The last time the City put regulations on
short-term rentals was 2015 when it added a 250-foot buffer zone. This time
around the City is also adding a long-term rental option to its proof of use
requirement, which gives STR owners the ability to lease a home as a long-term
rental without losing its permit for up to three years. Previously STR code
would terminate the permit to operate an STR if it was rented for less than a
month per year.
The changes only apply to people renting a
whole home and who obtained a permit before the last code amendments in 2015.
People renting a room in a house they occupy are also exempt from the density
buffer. Bend’s business license program manager Loralei Williams said the
change will make the majority of Bend households ineligible to rent the entire
property on a short-term basis.
The
percentage of area where STRs are ineligible is expected to increase by 20%,
from 34% to 54%. The remaining 46% of properties in the short-term rental rule
area — which is all area zoned residential or mixed-riverfront use outside of
the Old Mill district— could still apply for a permit.
The changes won’t revoke current licenses if
they’re inside of the newly defined buffer, but any permit granted after April
2015 will terminate as soon as it’s sold. Prospective buyers and owners often
collaborate to renew STR permits if it’s still eligible. The code also
specified that only one STR dwelling can be approved on a property — meaning
any ADUs or multi-unit properties can’t rent more than one structure.
AirDNA, a company that tracks active listings
on STR platforms like AirDNA and VRBO, told the City that it had identified
1,082 unique addresses in Bend. That’s less than the number of permits the City
has granted.
“We do know that some people aren’t actively
utilizing their permits, some people just hold on to them, some of them utilize
it for their family and friends only; they aren’t necessarily advertising it,”
Williams said.
Williams also said an audit of illegal STRs is
in the works, in which they’ll cross reference AirDNA’s data with City permits
to spot illegal rentals. Currently the City relies on a complaint-based system
to identify unpermitted STRs.
