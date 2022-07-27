 New Spaces for Old Favorites | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 27, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

New Spaces for Old Favorites 

Upgrades at Deschutes, Silver Moon, Powder House mean more summer fun

By

When it comes to OG spots for food, brews and fun in Bend, you don't get much more OG than some of the earliest breweries—and one beloved ski shop. This summer, Deschutes Brewery, Silver Moon Brewing and Powder House are all offering something new to entice locals and newcomers alike.

click to enlarge Happy visitors relax with brews at the Deschutes outdoor beer garden. - COURTESY DESCHUTES BREWERY
  • Courtesy Deschutes Brewery
  • Happy visitors relax with brews at the Deschutes outdoor beer garden.

Deschutes Brewery Outdoor Beer Garden

Those looking to sample the OG-est of OG beers in Bend already head over to Deschutes Brewery on Simpson and Colorado Avenues to sit in its indoor tasting room—but now, visitors can sip outdoors, too. The Deschutes Brewery Outdoor Beer Garden is a kid- and pet-friendly spot with games, beer and the Bleu Rooster food cart. It's open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7pm—kinda ideal for those looking to pre-game before a show at the amphitheater... and chances are the drinks won't set you back a twenty-spot like they do inside the show.

The Green Room at Silver Moon Brewing

Over the past few years, Silver Moon Brewing has been steadily adding new spaces for hangouts and food, and this summer marks yet another addition. With the recent acquisition of the boxing gym just east of the brewpub, SMB opened The Green Room, where it's currently hosting ongoing events like its Speakeasy on the Moon event every Sunday from 6-9pm. Expect pool, darts and poker every Sunday, with $3 pints and a $10 cash cover. Look for other events at The Green Room in the Source Calendar!

Bigger shop, food carts at Powder House

Construction is underway at Powder House on Century Drive, where expansion plans are happening in two phases, KTVZ reported. The first phase includes renovation and expansion of the existing building, which will grow to house more ski, snowboard and backcountry gear for sale and rentals. The next phase, expected to get underway next year, will include a new three-story building and space for 12 food carts.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
