November 30, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

New Steakhouse for Cascade Village 

New eats on the north side of Bend

By

Steak lovers have a new place to check out while doing their holiday shopping in Bend. Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon had its soft opening on Black Friday. It's located in the former Jonny Carino's location on Highway 97 in Bend, in the Cascade Village Shopping Center.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF BLACKSTEER STEAKHOUSE FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy of Blacksteer Steakhouse Facebook

Menu items include classic, "regionally sourced" steak cuts such as the Filet Mignon, NY Strip, Ribeye and Porterhouse, as well as signature steaks such as a Hawaiian and a Butter Steak. The menu also offers several types of soup, salads and starters that include Carpaccio, Bang Bang Shrimp and a Firecracker Ahi Tuna ball. Also on the menu are shucked or half-shell oysters, barbecue-pit items including St. Louis Spareribs, and burgers that include a sirloin Wagyu burger. There's also a full bar. Blacksteer's menu was not available on its website as of press time, but a version of it appears at its Google listing.

Hours are 3pm - 8pm, Sunday - Thursday and 3pm - 9pm, Friday and Saturday. There's also the "Shuck'n and Shake'n"—essentially its happy hour—in the Saloon from 3pm - 6pm.

Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon
63455 N. Highway 97, Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
