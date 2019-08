mrpizzamandc, Pixabay

Fans of chicken wings have a new spot to please their palates. Northwest Wing Shop opened earlier this summer on Colorado Avenue, close to The Podski food cart lot. The menu includes “Southern style wings with a Northwest frame of mind” and 10 different wing sauces, as well as fried okra, crispy cauliflower, fried chicken salad and firecracker shrimp.



Northwest Wing Shop

525 NW Colorado Ave., Bend

541-797-6495

northwestwingshop.com