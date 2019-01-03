Search
January 03, 2019 News » Local News

New year, new calendar 

Learn about changes to the Source's event calendar

By
click to enlarge BENDSOURCE.COM
  • bendsource.com

The Source Weekly’s Calendar is now better than ever!

Central Oregon’s most comprehensive events calendar just got an upgrade to serve you better.

We know you love using the Source calendar to find out what’s happening. And now, submitting events is easier than it’s ever been. Along with a new look, logging in is more streamlined.

Here’s what you should know: 

- Finding future events is super easy with the new system. Want to see events happening next month, when your guests are in town? The new calendar’s date function makes it easier than ever to skip ahead. Yusss!!
(Pro Tip: Use the "Filters" button to narrow your search to specific categories)

click to enlarge BENDSOURCE.COM
  • bendsource.com

- Your login info (email and password) is now the same as the login you use to post comments on BendSource.com, making it easier to interact with us online.

About new vs. old passwords


If you’ve created a login to post events within the past year, you may need to create a new login on our new calendar/website. What to do first: Submit an event by logging into the calendar page with the login you used before 1/2018, or with the login you use to post comments or create locations on our website. If the system doesn’t recognize your login, create a new one. Any issues, email us at calendar@bendsource.com.

- Your event still needs to be approved on our end before it goes live. We approve all events we see in our system several times a week, so if you don’t see it right away, sit tight. We got this!



- The new system makes it easier for us to tie events to stories, locations and other data within our website. After you submit an event (and after we approve it), scroll to the bottom of the event page to see stories and other coverage that relate to the same location. Cool, right? Questions?

Email calendar@bendsource.com. Thanks for using Central Oregon’s most comprehensive calendar. Now let’s go have some fun!

Check out the new calendar >>>

Speaking of Events Calendar, 2019 Calendar Changes

