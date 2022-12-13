New Year's Eve 2022-23 Guide for Central Oregon
Gathering a list of NYE parties, so you don't have to
L
ooking for a New Year's Eve party? We've got you. Here is a list of what's happening in Central Oregon to ring in 2023. Make sure to scroll through to check out all the extraordinary parties.
Know of an event but don't see it on this list? Submit events for free to our online calendar
, and NYE party submissions will be added to the list ASAP.
Stay tuned for our in-print guide of NYE events, making it easy to find what best fits you and your style of partying.
@ McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St.
Downtown
Bend,
OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
Price:
$20, one ticket gets access to both shows
Parties
@ The Belfry
302 E Main Ave.
Sisters,
OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 1, 12-2 a.m.
541-383-0800
Parties
@ Midtown Ballroom
51 NW Greenwood Ave.
Downtown
Bend,
OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 8-12 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 1, 12-1 a.m.
541-408-4329
Price:
$35
Live Music
@ Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr.
Century West
Bend,
OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
541-316-0440
Price:
$15/adv, $20/door
Live Music
@ Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way
Box Factory
Bend,
OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
541-633-7821
Price:
$18/online, $22/door
Live Music
@ 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Pub & Brewing Facility
62950 NE 18th St.
Boyd Acres | NE
Bend,
OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Price:
$35
Parties
@ Seven Nightclub & Restaurant
1033 NW Bond Street
SW Bend
Bend,
OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
541-760-9412
Price:
Free
DJs + Dance, Parties and Dance
@ Flights Wine Bar
1444 NW College Way Suite 1
Summit West
Bend,
OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m.
541-728-0753
Price:
$75
Parties
@ Walt Reilly's
225 SW Century Dr, Bend, OR 97702
River West
Bend,
OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
541-546-0511
Price:
$50-$100
Parties