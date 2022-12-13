 New Year's Eve 2022-23 Guide for Central Oregon | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly
December 13, 2022 Culture » Culture Features

New Year's Eve 2022-23 Guide for Central Oregon 

Gathering a list of NYE parties, so you don't have to

Looking for a New Year's Eve party? We've got you. Here is a list of what's happening in Central Oregon to ring in 2023. Make sure to scroll through to check out all the extraordinary parties.

Know of an event but don't see it on this list? Submit events for free to our online calendar, and NYE party submissions will be added to the list ASAP.

Stay tuned for our in-print guide of NYE events, making it easy to find what best fits you and your style of partying.

Event Details New Year's Eve Party
@ McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St.
Downtown
Bend, OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
Price: $20, one ticket gets access to both shows
Parties
Map
Event Details New Year's Eve 80's Party w/ Brent Alan and His Funky Friends
@ The Belfry
302 E Main Ave.
Sisters, OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 1, 12-2 a.m.
541-383-0800
Buy Tickets
Parties
Map
Event Details Mike Love, Indubious, Strive Roots: New Years Eve
@ Midtown Ballroom
51 NW Greenwood Ave.
Downtown
Bend, OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 8-12 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 1, 12-1 a.m.
541-408-4329
Price: $35
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map
Event Details Malik Friedman Group's New Year's Eve Homecoming Party
@ Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr.
Century West
Bend, OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
541-316-0440
Price: $15/adv, $20/door
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map
Event Details Immersion Brewing Presents: NYE Midnight Masquerade
@ Immersion Brewing
550 SW Industrial Way
Box Factory
Bend, OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
541-633-7821
Price: $18/online, $22/door
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map
Event Details New Years Eve Party
@ 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Pub & Brewing Facility
62950 NE 18th St.
Boyd Acres | NE
Bend, OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Price: $35
Buy Tickets
Parties
Map
Event Details New Years Eve Masquerade Party
@ Seven Nightclub & Restaurant
1033 NW Bond Street
SW Bend
Bend, OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
541-760-9412
Price: Free
DJs + Dance, Parties and Dance
Map
Event Details East Coast New Years Party
@ Flights Wine Bar
1444 NW College Way Suite 1
Summit West
Bend, OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m.
541-728-0753
Price: $75
Buy Tickets
Parties
Map
Event Details New Year's Eve Party at Walt Reilly's
@ Walt Reilly's
225 SW Century Dr, Bend, OR 97702
River West
Bend, OR
When: Sat., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
541-546-0511
Price: $50-$100
Buy Tickets
Parties
Map
