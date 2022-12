New Year's Eve 2022-23 Guide for Central Oregon 

L

Event Details New Year's Eve Party @ McMenamins Old St. Francis School 700 NW Bond St. Downtown Bend, OR When: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Price: $20, one ticket gets access to both shows Parties

Event Details New Years Eve Party @ 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Pub & Brewing Facility 62950 NE 18th St. Boyd Acres | NE Bend, OR When: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Price: $35 Parties

Event Details New Years Eve Masquerade Party @ Seven Nightclub & Restaurant 1033 NW Bond Street SW Bend Bend, OR When: Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 541-760-9412 Price: Free DJs + Dance, Parties and Dance

Event Details East Coast New Years Party @ Flights Wine Bar 1444 NW College Way Suite 1 Summit West Bend, OR When: Sat., Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m. 541-728-0753 Price: $75 Parties

ooking for a New Year's Eve party? We've got you. Here is a list of what's happening in Central Oregon to ring in 2023. Make sure to scroll through to check out all the extraordinary parties.Know of an event but don't see it on this list? Submit events for free to our online calendar , and NYE party submissions will be added to the list ASAP.Stay tuned for our in-print guide of NYE events, making it easy to find what best fits you and your style of partying.