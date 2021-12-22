 New Year's Eve Snowtacular | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 22, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

New Year's Eve Snowtacular 

Ski in 2022 at Hoodoo

By

As 2021 slowly turns the corner into 2022, and the heavens finally open up in Central Oregon for a good powder dumping, focus your gaze toward the slopes this holiday season to discover exciting New Year's Eve plans—including Hoodoo's all-day party on the mountain.

On Dec. 31, ring in a fresh start at this family-friendly turn up that's featuring day and night skiing, a special dinner menu, live music and a professional fireworks show visible from the lodge's back patio.

click to enlarge NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

The celebration begins at 9am when the three lifts: Easy Rider, Ed and Manzanita will begin operation, lasting all the way until 9pm. Take a break from the slopes and grub out on the special dinner menu being offered from 5:30-9pm. Finally, finish off the night with live music from 6pm-midnight in the lodge and the fireworks show that begins shortly after 9pm.

Skiers and non-skiers alike are welcome to join in on the New Year's Eve happenings up at Hoodoo.

New Year's Eve at Hoodoo Ski Area
Dec. 31, 9am-midnight
Hoodoo Ski Area
27400 Big Lake Rd., Sisters
Skihoodoo.com
$29 for dinner; lift tickets vary


Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
