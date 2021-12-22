New Year's Eve Snowtacular 

As 2021 slowly turns the corner into 2022, and the heavens finally open up in Central Oregon for a good powder dumping, focus your gaze toward the slopes this holiday season to discover exciting New Year's Eve plans—including Hoodoo's all-day party on the mountain.

On Dec. 31, ring in a fresh start at this family-friendly turn up that's featuring day and night skiing, a special dinner menu, live music and a professional fireworks show visible from the lodge's back patio.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

The celebration begins at 9am when the three lifts: Easy Rider, Ed and Manzanita will begin operation, lasting all the way until 9pm. Take a break from the slopes and grub out on the special dinner menu being offered from 5:30-9pm. Finally, finish off the night with live music from 6pm-midnight in the lodge and the fireworks show that begins shortly after 9pm.

Skiers and non-skiers alike are welcome to join in on the New Year's Eve happenings up at Hoodoo.

New Year's Eve at Hoodoo Ski Area

Dec. 31, 9am-midnight

Hoodoo Ski Area

27400 Big Lake Rd., Sisters

Skihoodoo.com

$29 for dinner; lift tickets vary