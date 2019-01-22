Search
January 22, 2019 News » Local News

Next Up for Roundabout Art: Prineville 

City puts out call for proposals for large-scale artwork in its new roundabout

By
Artwork abounds in the roundabouts in Bend and elsewhere in Central Oregon—and now, Prineville is looking to share some of that creative wealth.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has recently finished the Tom McCall Roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 126 and Tom McCall Drive on Prineville's west side—just south of Facebook's Data Center, and east of the Prineville airport.

As the first major intersection drivers encounter when entering Prineville, the artist's work will have significant prominence in the city.
  • ODOT/Harper Houf Peterson Righellis Inc.
  • As the first major intersection drivers encounter when entering Prineville, the artist's work will have significant prominence in the city.
Now, the City of Prineville is putting out a call for regional artists to submit their ideas for large-scale artwork to adorn the center of the roundabout.



City of Prineville officials say they've gathered $125,000 in private funds for the roundabout art initiative. In a press release Tuesday, Prineville Mayor Steve Uffelman said, “We’re looking for a regional artist who can take inspiration from the community's recreational opportunities, natural beauty, and cultural heritage to create a well-integrated, visual focal point worthy of this special place.”

Artists from Oregon, Washington and Idaho are encouraged to apply by submitting a Request for Proposal by March 5. According to the City, the project cost would "include all project costs such as artist’s fees, permitting fees, stamped engineering drawings, as well as the transportation and installation of art."

The Tom McCall Roundabout is the state's second-largest single lane traffic circle, aimed at accommodating highway traffic, according to information from the City of Prineville.

A video rendering of the project is available below.

