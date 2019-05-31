Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 31, 2019 News » Local News

Next Up... NYT 

Local writer pens a plug for Bend in The New York Times

By
The New York Times publishes a regular travel column titled "36 Hours," in which writers offer an itinerary for travelers who have 36 hours to spend in a certain locale.

This time, it's Bend getting the recognition.

Bendite Dave Seminara's piece, "36 Hours in Bend, Ore. (and Environs)" came out May 30, and features some of the usual suspects for Bend tours: Floating the Deschutes, eating at the Old Mill, drinking at Crux and sightseeing on the Cascade Lakes Highway, along with plugs for places in Sisters and Camp Sherman.



click image THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • The New York Times

Anytime someone writes about Bend, locals either love it or hate it. They like the attention, or they say it's contributing to Bend being loved to death. Some even use the comments section to plug their own Bend businesses.

Seminara touches on that himself in the opening paragraph of the piece, writing, "But great beauty also inspires an undercurrent of concern that this mountain town’s natural splendor will be imperiled if too many people show up and spoil the place."

We get this all the time, so we're curious: If someone's writing about Bend, should they cover the common places tourists typically go—or should they lead noobs off the beaten path? Tell us what you think.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 29-June 5, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Afterschool Scramble

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 29, 2019
    Enrollment is up for next school year at local afterschool programs—with waitlists More »

  • Local News »

    Close Calls

    • by K.M. Collins, Jason Chinchen, and Linda English
    • May 29, 2019
    Making mistakes in the outdoors, and how you can learn from our follies More »

  • Local News »

    New Faces Coming to Local Boards

    • by Chris Miller
    • May 29, 2019
    After the May Special Election, Bend-La Pine School Board will have four new members—all women. Other boards also welcome new peeps. More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation