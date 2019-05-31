Next Up... NYT 

The New York Times
publishes a regular travel column titled "36 Hours," in which writers offer an itinerary for travelers who have 36 hours to spend in a certain locale.
This time, it's Bend getting the recognition.
Bendite Dave Seminara
's piece, "36 Hours in Bend
, Ore. (and Environs)" came out May 30, and features some of the usual suspects for Bend tours: Floating the Deschutes, eating at the Old Mill
, drinking at Crux
and sightseeing on the Cascade Lakes Highway, along with plugs for places in Sisters and Camp Sherman.
Anytime someone writes about Bend, locals either love it or hate it. They like the attention, or they say it's contributing to Bend being loved to death. Some even use the comments section to plug their own Bend businesses.
Seminara touches on that himself in the opening paragraph of the piece, writing, "But great beauty also inspires an undercurrent of concern that this mountain town’s natural splendor will be imperiled if too many people show up and spoil the place."
We get this all the time, so we're curious: If someone's writing about Bend, should they cover the common places tourists typically go—or should they lead noobs off the beaten path? Tell us what you think.