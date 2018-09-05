Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 05, 2018 Culture » Culture Features

NKOTB 

It's tough being a kid—especially when you're the new one in a new school

By
With more than 100 students transferring just this year to and from Bend-area schools, people should remember being the new kid is no picnic. - CANSTOCKPHOTO.COM
  • Canstockphoto.com
  • With more than 100 students transferring just this year to and from Bend-area schools, people should remember being the new kid is no picnic.

According to the U.S. Census, Bend's population grew by an estimated 3,408 people between July 2016 and 2017, reaching an estimated 94,520 people. In the 2018-19 school year, 72 students were approved to transfer to a school within the Bend-La Pine School District, while 41 were approved to transfer outside of the district. That's more than 100 kids transferring just this year to and from Bend area schools. Coming from a family that moved quite a few times throughout my childhood, I know what it's like to be the new kid at school.

The summer after my fourth-grade year, following my parents' divorce, I moved to Montana with my mother and siblings. The rest of my summer was filled with days at the lake, camping and hiking. I had never been to a more beautiful place in my life.

Then the first day of fifth grade arrived.

Preteens were just beginning to form cliques in preparation for the jungle that is middle school. Everyone already knew each other—everyone except for me. At recess and lunch, I sat on the swings by myself. I didn't talk to anybody. I just stared at my feet, hoping not to be noticed. The only thing worse than being invisible at that age is being made fun of. Better to be invisible, I thought. Fifth grade may not be the hell that is middle school, but it's certainly a precursor.

And that's how it was for weeks—maybe even months. At least it felt like months. I didn't tell my mother I was having trouble making friends. I avoided the subject altogether. She would ask me over dinner if I had met anyone at school that day. I would sit staring at my plate, my face burning hot, wishing she would just leave it alone. How could she understand what it was like? She suggested that I simply walk up to some girls on the playground and ask if I could play. What if they said no? Or worse, what if they clearly wanted to say no, but were too nice to say it? I can honestly say it was the loneliest I have ever been in my entire life.

"Being patient and listening to your kid's emotions without trying to solve their problems is key to supporting your child through this transition." —Kristin Daley click to tweet

Eventually, I did take my mother's advice. I gathered up the courage to get up from the swing that had become my solitary perch on the edge of the schoolyard and crossed the playground. One foot in front of the other I moved with a lowered gaze, until I found myself at the wooden ledge holding the sand in place around the jungle gym. I forced myself to look up. They were playing tag. I blurted out awkwardly and too suddenly—"Can I play with you?" The words lingered for what seemed like an eternity. "Sure," one of the girls said, perhaps a little tentatively. A sigh of relief. It was one of the hardest things I've ever done. Being a kid is tough.

I wish my mother knew how hard it was for me to be, well—me—at that age. She was always so sure of her answers and always had a simple solution at hand. It wasn't that simple to me—not then. How do you explain to a parent how hard it is to be a kid?

As students are preparing to go back to school this week, it's worth remembering what it was like at that age. Did you have trouble fitting in? Was schoolwork stressful? Parents can help their children who are going through a tough time at a new school. According to a 2017 article on psychbytes.com, Dr. Kristin Daley says being patient and listening to your kid's emotions without trying to solve their problems is key to supporting your child through this transition. Try giving your kid a confidence boost by helping them pick out a new outfit for the first day of school and make each day an adventure by exploring and learning about your new community.

For parents looking for guidance on how to help a child acclimate to a new school, the Family Resource Center of Central Oregon is holding a parenting summit on Friday, Oct. 12. There's still room on the waitlist and more seats will be released closer to the event.

Parenting Summit

Fri., Oct. 12, 6-8:30pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

frconline.org

Free, register for waitlist online

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 5-12, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Culture Features

  • Culture Features »

    Intuitive Eating

    • by K.M. Collins
    • Aug 29, 2018
    Local health coach advocates for breaking the cycle of chronic disordered eating More »

  • Culture Features »

    'Curious' is brilliant coming-of-age theater

    • by Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Aug 22, 2018
    A play with a main character on the autism spectrum prompts Cascades Theatre to host a "sensory friendly" version of the show More »

  • Culture Features »

    Rock Steady, Aretha

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Aug 16, 2018
    A video of one of our favorite songs from one of our favorite singers of all time More »
  • More »

More by Keely Damara

Readers also liked…

  • Bed, Bath and Way Beyond

    Bed, Bath and Way Beyond

    THE Hostel in Bend delivers lodging... and a social life
    • by Howard Leff
    • Mar 22, 2017
  • Mind Your Music

    Mind Your Music

    Drumming class beats an unlikely path to inner peace
    • by Howard Leff
    • Apr 5, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation