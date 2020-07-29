No Live Music? Look to the Streets. 

Your support for independent local news is important.
As local shows continue to be postponed, venue seating is limited, and COVID-19 cases go up, being a local musician is proving to be one of the hardest jobs to bounce back from in this pandemic era. To the local music lover, the horizon is looking gray. However, to the jobless but ever so optimistic Bend musician, there might be one last venue available.
Street musicians have been covering every corner in Bend, often without any equipment other than a guitar and an open case. New sounds and experimental vocals emerge from every corner of Bend. Bond and Wall streets are the new local venues of choice; First Friday is proving to be the new Coachella for street musicians.
The Source roamed the streets this week, grabbing photos (and video—check it out at bendsource.com) of some of the local acts. Here are a few we found.
