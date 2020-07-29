 No Live Music? Look to the Streets. | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 29, 2020 Culture » Culture Features

No Live Music? Look to the Streets. 

As COVID-19 continues to restrict local venues, musicians are taking their gigs outdoors

By

As local shows continue to be postponed, venue seating is limited, and COVID-19 cases go up, being a local musician is proving to be one of the hardest jobs to bounce back from in this pandemic era. To the local music lover, the horizon is looking gray. However, to the jobless but ever so optimistic Bend musician, there might be one last venue available.

Street musicians have been covering every corner in Bend, often without any equipment other than a guitar and an open case. New sounds and experimental vocals emerge from every corner of Bend. Bond and Wall streets are the new local venues of choice; First Friday is proving to be the new Coachella for street musicians.

The Source roamed the streets this week, grabbing photos (and video—check it out at bendsource.com) of some of the local acts. Here are a few we found.

Street Performer Taylor Levin, pictured at left, - seranades shoppers at the Wednesday farmers market in downtown Bend. - KYLE SWITZER
  • Kyle Switzer
  • Street Performer Taylor Levin, pictured at left, seranades shoppers at the Wednesday farmers market in downtown Bend.
Street Performer Taylor Levin, pictured at left, seranades shoppers at the Wednesday farmers market in downtown Bend. - KYLE SWITZER
  • Kyle Switzer
  • Street Performer Taylor Levin, pictured at left, seranades shoppers at the Wednesday farmers market in downtown Bend.
James Michel Miller, shown at right, strums his guitar at a downtown sweet spot, on the corner of Wall and Oregon, right outside of Goody's. - KYLE SWITZER
  • Kyle Switzer
  • James Michel Miller, shown at right, strums his guitar at a downtown sweet spot, on the corner of Wall and Oregon, right outside of Goody's.
James Michel Miller, shown at right, strums his guitar at a downtown sweet spot, on the corner of Wall and Oregon, right outside of Goody's. - KYLE SWITZER
  • Kyle Switzer
  • James Michel Miller, shown at right, strums his guitar at a downtown sweet spot, on the corner of Wall and Oregon, right outside of Goody's.
Traveling street performer "Wade," left, stops by to play on the corner of Bond and Minnesota. Wade, not being a local, was only passing through Bend. - KYLE SWITZER
  • Kyle Switzer
  • Traveling street performer "Wade," left, stops by to play on the corner of Bond and Minnesota. Wade, not being a local, was only passing through Bend.
Traveling street performer "Wade," left, stops by to play on the corner of Bond and Minnesota. Wade, not being a local, was only passing through Bend. - KYLE SWITZER
  • Kyle Switzer
  • Traveling street performer "Wade," left, stops by to play on the corner of Bond and Minnesota. Wade, not being a local, was only passing through Bend.

KyleSwitzer

Kyle Switzer

