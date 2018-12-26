Search
December 26, 2018 Culture » Take Me Home

Nomadic Shipping Container Hotel Rooms 

Portable hotels can be set up in half a day

The French hotel group AccorHotels has developed a new type of accommodation that can be placed virtually anywhere. It's called the Flying Nest, made of six shipping containers stacked on top of each other and connected by a terraced walkway. One is set up at the Avoriaz Ski Resort and rents for 150 Euros (about $171.)

While this may sound spendy for a shipping container room, it's much less costly than other hotel rooms at the resort and can make special locations accessible to more people. Shipping container homes are also increasing in popularity—as are tiny homes to deal with the lack of affordable housing. Because they can be placed almost anywhere, they're great for housing people during large festivals and have the potential of providing housing for resort employees. Here's the link to pictures and more information on these rooms: thespaces.com/flying-nest-hotel/


December 26-January 2, 2019

