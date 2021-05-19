 Noodle Shop from Owners of Wild Rose Opens Friday | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 19, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Noodle Shop from Owners of Wild Rose Opens Friday 

Conceived as a "reimagining of a classic noodle shop"

By

The owners of Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats will open their much-anticipated noodle and hot pot shop in downtown Bend this week. Sen, which means "noodle" in Thai, opens Friday, May 21. Conceived as a "reimagining of a classic noodle shop," Sen's website describes its aim to bring "the perfect bowl of noodles one that is salty, sweet, tart, and with just the right amount of spice." Find Sen at 69 NW Newport Avenue #100 in Bend, or at senhotpot.com.

JAYNA MILAN
  • Jayna Milan

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
