Noodle Shop from Owners of Wild Rose Opens Friday 

The owners of Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats will open their much-anticipated noodle and hot pot shop in downtown Bend this week. Sen, which means "noodle" in Thai, opens Friday, May 21. Conceived as a "reimagining of a classic noodle shop," Sen's website describes its aim to bring "the perfect bowl of noodles one that is salty, sweet, tart, and with just the right amount of spice." Find Sen at 69 NW Newport Avenue #100 in Bend, or at senhotpot.com.

Jayna Milan