August 15, 2018 Culture » Art Watch

Northwest Stone Carving Symposium 

Awesome local art, found on Instagram

Ryan Choate @ryan_choate

When I view Ryan Choate's work, I often think, "This guy really gets trees." What I mean by that, is it takes someone with an intimate understanding of something to be able to showcase its beauty beyond a singular medium. Choate's clear connection to the natural world is often showcased with contrasted black and white photography, giving it a deeply mysterious and powerful presence. In Choate's mixed media work this same connection is there, but Choate also brings in elements of pop culture to his work. It almost feels like a cross between graffiti and cave-drawings—bringing in symbols, color and line.

What I like best is when he brings this graffiti-like style and frantic brush strokes to his mixed media pieces while also incorporating elements of the natural world. While we see a lot of artists in Central Oregon working in landscape (I mean, how can you not, look around) it's always refreshing to see the landscape with a new and unique hand capturing.

One of the great things about living in such a beautiful area: it attracts people to it and allows us to be exposed to and interact with artists of varied talents from all over the world. This week, The Northwest Stone Sculptors Association is convening at Suttle Lake, sharing techniques and knowledge. At the end of the week, there will be a public exhibition. The large-scale work will be display by 30 plus artists, from advanced masters to beginners. This is a great way to see new work from artists from around the world, learn a little more about the art of stone carving and also see art in a natural environment.

Northwest Stone Sculptors Outdoor Sculpture Show
Sat., Aug 19, 11am-4pm
Suttle Lake Camp
29551 Suttle Lake Rd., Sisters

