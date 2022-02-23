Nothing says “Spring Green” like Saint Patrick's Day 

Held every March 17, this feast day in honor of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, is beloved across the country among descendents of the Irish diaspora. From festive parades to greenlit landmarks, revelers celebrate Irish culture and heritage with traditional food, drinks and games – and, of course, by wearing green to keep those pesky pinches away!

Here in Bend, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are held across many local businesses, particularly brewpubs. This is only to be expected in a self-described “Beer Town.”

Yet for those who have traded the beer bottle for the baby bottle, St. Patrick’s Day may look a wee bit different. Who needs alcohol to have fun when you have kids? They are definitely cuter than leprechauns!

Speaking of those small, enchanted folk, did you know they love to play tricks on unsuspecting townsfolk, especially the wee young ones? One of their favorite jokes involves hiding a special treasure in an unexpected place (inside a shoe, under the dog bowl...) and setting out clues for enterprising scavenger hunters to follow.

In that vein, if you're in need of a little green inspiration, look no further than the following template to set up your own St. Patrick’s Day treasure hunt at home for your kids to enjoy. (Feel free to change the clues and locations to fit your setting). Good luck, leprechauns!

