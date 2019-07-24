Nothing tastes better than a cold beer and _____ 

Central Oregon is known for having its fingers on the pulse of craft beer—but there's also a lot of great food, and a multitude of talented chefs. Plus, beer is also quite the utility player: Serve it next to a great dinner, dessert or whatever your vice may be for the night and you've got yourself an exciting pairing.
For the Beer Issue, the Source has put together a roundup of a few upcoming beer pairings that satisfy your hunger, thirst and more. Check out the dates and mark your calendars!
Candles smell good. Beer smells good. And the latter happens to also taste good, too. Make some candles and drink some Deschutes Brewery craft beer. $25.
Brews and cigars, baby! Each ticket includes a cigar package that holds two cigars and six beer tokens that are specifically paired to flow harmoniously with the flavors of your cigar. Find tickets at Silver Moon or The Cigar Chapel. $40.
Unlimited food and beverage?! Sounds like heaven. Pair these master-crafted cuisines with beer from Deschutes Brewery or drinks from one of the available wineries or cocktails from the spirits tent. $125/individual dinner.
Come for over 100 wines, craft beers and spirits and stay for the delicious cheeses. Hors d'oeuvres and specialty foods. All proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver. $85
Celebrating barrel-aged beer, cider and whiskey from all over the Northwest! It's a perfect opportunity to find some new and intense flavors. 21+. More info and prices online at thelittlewoody.com.
Music, beer, mini beer Olympics, beer choir, food, wiener dog racing... and did I mention beer? More info at bendoktoberfest.com.
The Lodge is bringing out quite the list of breweries this summer. Head out just past Sisters to enjoy tasty craft beer and delicious food from the house chef Jacob Rodriguez and guest chefs from Portland and Bend. No cover. Go to thesuttlelodge.com for more information.
Proud to have their own branded food trailer here in Central Oregon, GoodLife encourages people to try their takes on cooking with their own brewed beer. Try your hand at the Pass Stout braised barbacoa tacos or their Sweet As Pork Carnitas and even more. No cover.
