Nothing tastes better than a cold beer and _____ 

Central Oregon is known for having its fingers on the pulse of craft beer—but there's also a lot of great food, and a multitude of talented chefs. Plus, beer is also quite the utility player: Serve it next to a great dinner, dessert or whatever your vice may be for the night and you've got yourself an exciting pairing.

AJ Meeker

There's no shortage of tasty beer or delicious food in Central Oregon.

For the Beer Issue, the Source has put together a roundup of a few upcoming beer pairings that satisfy your hunger, thirst and more. Check out the dates and mark your calendars!





Candle and Beer Pairing Event

Sun., July 28, 4-7pm

Wick'd Candle Lounge

Candles smell good. Beer smells good. And the latter happens to also taste good, too. Make some candles and drink some Deschutes Brewery craft beer. $25.

Cigar and Beer Pairing Dinner

Sat., Aug. 3, 5-8pm

Silver Moon Brewing

Brews and cigars, baby! Each ticket includes a cigar package that holds two cigars and six beer tokens that are specifically paired to flow harmoniously with the flavors of your cigar. Find tickets at Silver Moon or The Cigar Chapel. $40.

2019 Ghost Tree Invitational

Sat., Aug. 10, 5pm

Pronghorn Resort

Unlimited food and beverage?! Sounds like heaven. Pair these master-crafted cuisines with beer from Deschutes Brewery or drinks from one of the available wineries or cocktails from the spirits tent. $125/individual dinner.

The Wine, Cheese and Brew Showcase

Sat., Aug. 24, 5-8pm

Sunriver Resort

Come for over 100 wines, craft beers and spirits and stay for the delicious cheeses. Hors d'oeuvres and specialty foods. All proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver. $85

The Little Woody

Aug. 30 & 31

Deschutes Historical Museum

Celebrating barrel-aged beer, cider and whiskey from all over the Northwest! It's a perfect opportunity to find some new and intense flavors. 21+. More info and prices online at thelittlewoody.com.

Brian Becker

Revelers get into the spirit at the Little Woody.

Bend Oktoberfest

Sept. 20 & 21

Downtown Bend

Music, beer, mini beer Olympics, beer choir, food, wiener dog racing... and did I mention beer? More info at bendoktoberfest.com.

Guest Breweries & Chef Cookouts

Wednesdays in summer, 5:30-8pm

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse

The Lodge is bringing out quite the list of breweries this summer. Head out just past Sisters to enjoy tasty craft beer and delicious food from the house chef Jacob Rodriguez and guest chefs from Portland and Bend. No cover. Go to thesuttlelodge.com for more information.

Food from the GoodLife Truck

Open brewery hours

GoodLife Brewing

Proud to have their own branded food trailer here in Central Oregon, GoodLife encourages people to try their takes on cooking with their own brewed beer. Try your hand at the Pass Stout braised barbacoa tacos or their Sweet As Pork Carnitas and even more. No cover.