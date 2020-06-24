Now Open: Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5 

Your support for independent local news is important.
The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.
Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.
Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.Support Us Here
Crosscut Tap House, also known as Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5, opened May 22 south of the Box Factory in Bend. The new food cart pod and tap house was set to open April 15, but that got delayed six weeks due to coronavirus shutdowns. It opens at 11am daily, with closing times fluctuating.
The bar offers 36 different taps, six of which are wine, as well as others holding varieties of kombucha, CBD soda and nitro coffee. The three food carts include Abe Capanna's a Detroit-style pizza cart; Incred-a-Bowls featuring bowls, wings and burgers; and another truck, set to open mid-July, serving seasonally rotating meals.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5
566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
crosscutbeer.com
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here