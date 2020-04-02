 Now Playing: Source Weekly Home Concerts | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 02, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Now Playing: Source Weekly Home Concerts 

Local music, from Central Oregon musicians' living rooms to yours

By
Concerts are, as many of you know, something we talk about a lot here at the Source Weekly. Usually, our calendar is filled with them.

Live shows are so much fun—and, in the era of coronavirus-induced isolation we find ourselves in—also a privilege we might not quite have understood so deeply even just a month ago.

Bill Powers, one half of the Bend band, Honey Don't and guitarist for The Silvertone Devils, likes live music too—in fact, he likes it so much that he hosts a weekly open mic, the Storytellers Open Mic, each Tuesday at The Commons in downtown Bend.

SOURCE/IMAGES JT THOMAS
  Source/images JT Thomas

With that on hold for now, we've put our heads together to begin curating a series of Home Concerts, featuring Central Oregon musicians playing from their own personal quarantine spots.

Check back here often for new updates to our concerts, and for dates for Live Concerts, featuring multiple musicians doing sets via livestream.

For now, enjoy this first Home Concert from Bill Powers!



Want to be part of the Source Weekly Home Concert series?

Email editor@bendsource.com and we'll get you set up! Giddy up!
