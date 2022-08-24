Nyx Division is a Portland Gem 

After joining forces in Portland during the pandemic, post-punk four-piece Nyx Division released its first EP this past March. Draped in reverb, driving tempos and haunting vocals over six songs, the "Dark Star EP" is an incredible sampler that highlights Nyx Division's playfulness and power as rising champions of goth and glam rock in Portland.

"The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, which has been really encouraging given everything that musicians went through during the lockdown," says vocalist Domîno Monët. "The scene in Portland has been really excited to have live performances to go to again, so I think creating and playing here has been a really excellent, reciprocal phenomenon as of late."

click to enlarge Courtesy of Nyx Division

Find CDs for the "Dark Star EP" through Nyx Division's Bandcamp.

Nyx Division also features the talents of Cole Tucker (guitar), Alex Rivas (bass) and Mason Wilky (drums). The band is heading to Redmond this Saturday night for a show at the High Desert Music Hall. Learn more about them in our Q&A with Monët below.

Source Weekly: You all have worked in other bands and projects before separately. What was the driving force for Nyx Division to come together and how did that happen?

Domîno Monët: Interestingly enough, it was the pandemic that ended up bringing us together. Collectively, we were living in Oregon, Texas and California pre-pandemic. We all ended up in Portland once the lockdown was officially in motion. From there, the band came together pretty organically. We had all known each other in some capacity prior to the band forming, whether that be through playing shows together pre-pandemic or listening to each other's other music projects, [we] had a pre-existing respect for one another as musicians. We were lucky enough to get along great right off the bat.

SW: For people who haven't heard Nyx Division before, how would you describe your sound?

DM: When Alex, the bassist, originally reached out to me to do vocals, he half-jokingly described the band as sounding like "The Twisted Sisters of Mercy," meaning that it was like a mix between Twisted Sister and Sisters of Mercy. For those that are familiar with those bands, I'd say that mash-up example still remains pretty solid. For those that prefer a more adjective-based approach, I would say that we're doing our best to harness the energy and catchy pop sensibility of classic rock and '80s hair metal without sacrificing the reverb and chorus heavy influence of '80s new wave and goth music.

SW: Is there a specific song or experience you're most proud of looking back while the band was putting together the "Dark Star EP?"

DM: It's hard to choose just one song or experience. They're all distinct and valued in their own right. One of the things that's been the most rewarding thus far has been being able to do some fundraising through live performances. Our first show we ever played was a benefit for the preservation of Indigenous languages in the Pacific Northwest. That was one hell of a way to come back to the stage. We hope to continue doing things along those lines when we're able to.

SW: Can we expect more Nyx Division music or videos this year?

DM: Absolutely! If not in 2022, then most certainly in early 2023. We're currently writing a new album and are really excited to be able to share those tracks soon. As of now, we're playing tracks that will appear on the new album during live shows only. So if you want a taste of what's to come, make sure to catch us live!

SW: Lasty, has Nyx Division played in Central Oregon yet?

DM: We are so excited to play! This'll be our first time ever playing Central Oregon. Speaking solely for myself, I've got family here so it's always nice to have them at the shows, especially my mom. She's a very talented singer and piano player (Adagio Lessons in Redmond). Her musical influence on me absolutely shines through in the way I approach music. The whole band loves traveling, going to new places, and having new experiences so everything about coming to Redmond this Saturday is exciting for us.

Nyx Division

Sat., Aug 27, 8-10pm

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond

$15 on BendTicket