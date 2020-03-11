 OAS Ski For All | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 11, 2020 Outside » Go Here

OAS Ski For All 

An all-abilities ski-a-thon at Mt Bachelor

By

There's nothing quite like the feeling of shushing down a mountain, hair blowing in the wind. And thanks to the efforts of Oregon Adaptive Sports, that feeling is extended to a lot more people. This weekend, OAS hosts the Ski For All event at Mt. Bachelor— "an all-abilities ski-a-thon at Mt Bachelor and a full day celebration of inclusive outdoor recreation," according to the event description.

COURTESY OAS
  • Courtesy OAS

Participants can ski or ride as much as they can in one day, while raising funds to support the mission of Oregon Adaptive Sports. Participants either raise $50 for OAS, or pay the $50 entry fee themselves (and then try to fundraise more by sharing the event with friends). Then, participants ski as much as they can on Saturday. Prizes are handed out for the people who skied the most vertical feet, as well as a new "Serious Stoke" award category. Entry includes a lift ticket, breakfast and lunch, and snacks in between—as well as a party at Bend Brewing Company afterward.

Oregon Adaptive Sports Ski For All
Sat., Mar. 14. 9am-4pm.
Mt. Bachelor's Sunrise Lodge
13000 SW Century Dr., Bend
Register at oregonadaptivesports.org


