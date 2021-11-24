 Offers In a Seller's Market | Take Me Home | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 24, 2021 Culture » Take Me Home

Offers In a Seller's Market 

Observations from the homeowner's viewpoint

By

The first two quarters of the year brought a very heated home market. It was and is a seller's market, meaning that due to lack of inventory and high demand from buyers, the seller has more leverage during negotiations. As a home seller it's important to identify goals for the home sale. For some it's the bottom line. For others it may be more important to remain in the home for a set period of time after closing of escrow. Having a clear understanding of this will be very helpful when faced with decisions during the negotiation process—especially when there are multiple buyers competing for the home and there is pressure to make a decision.

Considerations for sellers when reviewing offers:

MARIA ZIEGLER/UNSPLASH
  • Maria Ziegler/Unsplash

Financing Terms

The saying "cash is king" is still relevant today. It's appealing to receive a cash offer with a quick escrow period, but this convenience can often be used as leverage by the buyer to obtain a lower sale price. This type of offer usually involves less risk and a short escrow period, as cash eliminates waiting for a buyer's full mortgage approval. Financed mortgages can close in 30 to 45 days, which is not much longer to wait, especially for higher sales prices.

Closing Timeline

To make this already stressful transaction a little easier, it's important to get the closing timeline that is needed. Vacant homes may be ready to be sold and moved into ASAP; others may be occupied and need time after closing to pack up and move. It's common for buyers to be flexible and to allow a short time after closing for the sellers to move comfortably. In some instances a buyer may allow the seller to remain in place for an extended time with compensation or "renting back."

Less is More

This saying is definitely true when it comes to contingencies in an offer. The appraisal contingency could result in the seller and buyer having to negotiate a new sale price or the buyer coming up with more down payment if there is a shortfall of appraised value and agreed offer price. With the home inspection contingency, where the buyer will normally have 10 business days to have the home professionally inspected and determine whether any issues are found, a buyer can ask for repairs to be made prior to closing. Some buyers will have a home sale contingency, meaning part or all of the funds needed for closing will be coming from the successful sale of their current home. Sometimes, to compensate for more contingencies, a buyer will offer a higher sale price, but it will be important to balance sales price versus the risk of assuming these contingencies.

One consistency with home sales: there is usually compromise. Being ready to navigate these areas will help get to mutually acceptable negotiations. Sellers do have the upper hand currently, but they also need to be reminded that working together with the buyer will be beneficial in achieving their goals.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Christmas Tree Lighting @ BBC!

Christmas Tree Lighting @ BBC! - Bend Brewing Company

Fri., Nov. 26, 4-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Abbie and Rick Sams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 24-December 1, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation