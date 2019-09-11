Congratulations to Spider City for winning Best Local Beer at Bend Brewfest with its Sneaky Deer! It's well deserved, too. It's been a longtime favorite of mine, that's for sure. When I heard the news that they won, I thought it would be fun to share my take on some of the Sneaky Deer varietals.

Heidi Howard

Enjoying a Deer Beer with Benji (he's a good boy).

First, let me tell you about the deliciousness that is Sneaky Deer straight up. It's a hazy double IPA. The name is perfect because it totally sneaks up on you. It's so delicious that you want to keep drinking it. Before you know it, your glass of Sneaky Deer is gone and you're feeling warm and fuzzy. The beer has an 8.5% ABV, so slurping it down will do that! This beer is wonderfully balanced and, while medium-bodied and juicy, is just so damn easy to drink! The smell is amazing: pineapple, citrus, hoppy goodness. Flavor wise, you'll get citrus and bright hops. It's tropical and delightful.

The first variety of Sneaky Deer I had was called the Aloha Deer. This dear beer (I love saying that... er, typing that) has a lovely light coconut flavor. Not like a toasted, sweet coconut, but like a hint of coconut water. The coconut can also be found in the aroma, ever so slightly. It adds a nice earthiness to the beer (dear beer) which pairs so nicely with the light bready, oatmeal aroma. The citrus on the nose just brightens the whole thing up. The mouthfeel is slightly lighter than that of the original Sneaky Deer, but somehow it also adds a creaminess. There's no bitterness, but ALL of the lovely hoppy flavors. Simply fantastic.

The next Deer Beer I tried was Fear the Deer, made with ghost peppers. DON'T FREAK OUT. It's a delicious pepper, and really has more of a tang than a venomous bite (well, in this beer anyway)! The aroma is so bright with a light green, chili-like aroma. The flavor profile includes a tangy pepper that comes through as a bright fresh green chili flavor again. I'm pretty picky about my pepper beers, and I, in no way, am about to Fear the Deer. I embrace it and want to drink it and eat tacos.

I finished with the blueberry version of this Deer Beer. This one holds my favorite beer name: Get Out of My Garden Ya Damn Sneaky Deer. I want them to create a beer label for this beer. I would frame it and hang it in my beer room. The aroma is sweet and tangy and reminds me of blueberry pie and lemonade. It's impossible to miss the blueberry in this one. As with all Spider City beers, this one is clean, well balanced and so very drinkable.

Moral of this story: Go drink some Deer Beer. Any Deer Beer. In fact, taste all the Deer Beers. I will be keeping an eye out on Instagram, anxiously awaiting the next version.

Spider City Brewing

1177 SE 9th St., Bend

Tue.-Fri. 2-8pm, Sat. Noon-8pm, Sun. Noon-7pm

spidercitybrewing.com