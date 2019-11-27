 Oldies but Goodies | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 27, 2019 News » Local News

Oldies but Goodies 

At these antique stores, there really is something for everyone

By

Nostalgia is incredibly powerful—and when that feeling is captured in a gift, it's hard to be topped. That's why exploring through antique shops and second-hand stores can be so fun. Either you find an item that strikes a personal chord, or you manage to stumble across something so cool that you can't say no.

That's why, in honor of the Shop Local issue this holiday season, I recommend checking out a few of the local antique shops in the area—because you never know what you might find. Here are a few stores in the area that are must-hits.

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

Iron Horse Second Hand Store

This place is kind of magical. Each room is filled with its own quirks and you're bound to find something of interest. Iron Horse was actually one of the first places I came after moving to Bend looking for things to help fill out the apartment—and trust me, the furniture finds here are pretty sweet. Plus, Iron Horse just opened up its second location back in September, so there are even more treasures to find now. There's definitely a reason why they won Best Antique Store in our Best of Central Oregon 2019 poll.

Iron Horse I
210 NW Congress St., Bend
Open Tue.-Sat., 10:30am-5:30pm

Iron Horse II
632 NE First St., Bend
Open Tue.-Sat., 11am-5pm

Redmond Antique Mall


You might end up rediscovering your childhood at the Redmond Antique Mall. - ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl
  • You might end up rediscovering your childhood at the Redmond Antique Mall.
This is probably one of my favorite antique stores I've ever visited. Compared to other tightly squeezed antiques stores, the Redmond Antique Mall is spacious and easy to navigate. There's just so much cool stuff here—old-school neon signs, a great variety of classic toys (I was seconds away from buying a PlayStation One while I was there), and this time of year you can bet you'll find a robust collection of Christmas-y finds. The cherry on top? One whole part of the store features a giant collection of old and new comic books and other related memorabilia.

Redmond Antique Mall
2127 S Hwy. 97, Redmond
Open daily, 10:30am-5:30pm

Kalamazoo's Antique Mall

Walking into this place right in downtown Sisters is kind of a trip. Instead of feeling cluttered or "old," Kalamazoo's Antique Mall just feels historical. There are some pretty interesting finds in here—like old military gear, tools, a plethora of knick-knacks, little bits of history shown through art, posters and more. Walking through each section thoroughly will take some time—but it's totally worth it if you're spending a day in Sisters.

Kalamazoo's Antique Mall
221 W Cascade Ave., Sisters
Open Mon.-Sat., 10am-6pm


