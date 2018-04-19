Search
April 19, 2018 News » Local News

One Less Excuse to Skip Public Transit 

Get a free ride to celebrate Earth Day

By

In celebration of Earth Day, Cascades East Transit will offer free rides on all CET Community Connector shuttles and Bend fixed routes on Friday, April 20.

click image 4ME2DESIGN
  • 4Me2Design

Taking public transit is a great way to honor Earth Day this year, says the Federal Transit Administration, helping to improve air quality, save energy and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.

Along with the free rides on Friday, CET will have a booth set up Saturday, April 21 during Bend’s annual Earth Day Parade and Celebration.

click image CASCADES EAST TRANSIT
  • Cascades East Transit

The Mt Bachelor Shuttle and Dial-a-Ride will still be charging normal fares.

Earth Day is Sunday, April 22. 


