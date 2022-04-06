 Open-Mic Guide | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 06, 2022 News » Local News

Open-Mic Guide 

Amongst the hype of a stellar summer concert lineup, local musicians and venues churn out the Central Oregon love with weekly open mics

By

Looking for a place to support local music? Check out this current list of open mics, where aspiring and established local musicians come to play.

Astro Lounge-Mondays

Astro Lounge provides friendly bantering with the feeling of watching the talent show at a family reunion. Musicians play a range of classic and modern acoustic hits, all the way to speaking poetry above the melodies of a hand-picked guitar. Astro Lounge supplies plenty of support for budding musicians and friendly heckling to prepare for bigger stages.

The Cellar-Every Other Tuesday

At the Cellar, musicians sit elbow to elbow, each getting long sets and encouragement from others. If Astro is akin to a family reunion, the Cellar is like stepping into the grandparents’ basement to exchange stories, songs and licks in a homey environment. 

click to enlarge Open mic at Northside Bar and Grill is always a fun time. - CHRIS WILLIAMS
  • Chris Williams
  • Open mic at Northside Bar and Grill is always a fun time.
Northside Bar and Grill-Wednesdays

The talent doesn’t mess around at Northside Bar and Grill. With only 10 slots available for the night, musicians have shown up on time to be denied because the sheet fills up so fast. To get on stage is cutthroat, but the listening experience is delightful and the crowd encouraging. The Northside is for local musicians looking to take a step up.


M&J Tavern-Wednesdays

M&J Tavern plays host to folks playing until the lights shut down. The notorious tequila bar offers plenty of entertainment on Wednesday nights, creating an after-party atmosphere. 


Silver Moon Brewery- Sundays

Unfortunately, my personal schedule was spread thin the last couple weeks attending other open-mics and concerts, and I wasn’t able to make it to Silver Moon Brewing. Still, the brewery is a big player in the local music and comedy scene and I look forward to making the Silver Moon’s open-mic soon. 


The Commons Cafe & Taproom- Tuesdays

Hosted by Bill Powers of notorious Bend-based band Honey Don’t, the appropriately titled Storytellers open-mic at the Commons hosts an opportunity to play music, recite slam poetry or tell any story that participants feel they need to get out into the world. With an intimate and homey atmosphere, the Commons provides an excellent space for artists to discover their self-expression.


Comedy Nights

Katy Ipock of Ipockolyptic Events hosts comedy open mics back to back at Silver Moon Brewing on Tuesdays and Craft Kitchen and Brewery (a venue that hosts a number of other comedy events) on Wednesdays. Providing opportunities to grind out jokes and test new material. 

Learn about Central Oregon’s weekly slate of open-mics and be sure to support local artists who draw inspiration from the surrounding community.


