December 27, 2019

Open Slopes! 

Hoodoo Ski Area is officially open as of Friday

By
If you're not up there already, Hoodoo Ski Area officially opened up Friday at 9am!

The Manzanita, Ed and Easy Rider lifts will be operating until 9pm.
click to enlarge Hoodoo ski area. - WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia
  • Hoodoo ski area.
For those looking to enjoy the snow in a different way, the tubing park will remain closed until more snow comes—so stay tuned for more updates on that.

If you're looking to get a season pass or AnyCards, you can purchase them online. You can also monitor mountain conditions here.

Happy shredding!
