Open Slopes! 

I
f you're not up there already, Hoodoo Ski Area
officially opened up Friday at 9am!
The Manzanita, Ed and Easy Rider lifts will be operating until 9pm.
Hoodoo ski area.
For those looking to enjoy the snow in a different way, the tubing park will remain closed until more snow comes—so stay tuned for more updates on that.
If you're looking to get a season pass or AnyCards, you can purchase them online
. You can also monitor mountain conditions here
.
Happy shredding!