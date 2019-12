Open Slopes! 

I

click to enlarge Wikimedia

Hoodoo ski area.

f you're not up there already, Hoodoo Ski Area officially opened up Friday at 9am!The Manzanita, Ed and Easy Rider lifts will be operating until 9pm.For those looking to enjoy the snow in a different way, the tubing park will remain closed until more snow comes—so stay tuned for more updates on that.If you're looking to get a season pass or AnyCards, you can purchase them online . You can also monitor mountain conditions here Happy shredding!