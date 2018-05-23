Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 23, 2018 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Operation: Music Maker 

The anatomy of a musician includes passion, perseverance and a lot more

By
WYATT GAINES
  • Wyatt Gaines

I've had an undying love for music since I first heard No Doubt's "Tragic Kingdom" album back in the '90s.

Since then, I've wondered: what makes a good musician? What characteristics do most musicians share?

Essentially, what's the anatomy—physical or otherwise—of a musician?

After speaking with hundreds of musicians over the years, I've learned a lot. While many musicians share the same passion and love for music, everyone's different.

My vocal performances of "Just a Girl" may remain restricted to my car, but delving into the anatomy of musicians may inspire you to take that wild hair of an idea for a song and turn it into a passionate release. And until there's an actual operation to transplant musical talent, some of us may just have to continue enjoying their beautiful sounds from the crowd.

Mad Science

"In the 'regular' or 'normal' process, usually I would sit down with an idea or Andrew would bring an idea and have the bare bones of it. The first melody or the hook. We usually start playing that multiple times as the two of us, improve writing parts and seeing what sticks. It's a bit of mad science, seeing what bubbles up to the surface." Garrett Lamp, Stubborn Son

Grasshopper's Grace, aka Nimble Fingers

A Solid Column, aka Good Posture

"I remember taking a vocal lesson in Denver with a guy who was an American Idol finalist. He spoke of a posture you should have on stage. It sucks, it's the dorkiest posture, but it's the best way to sing. Trying to find the blend of when you can sit back and fall into this posture, opening up your vocal chords and letting your chest resonate and not looking like a total dweeb." Stelth Ulvang, The Lumineers

Legs of Steel

"I was on a different record label and loved what I did, but it wasn't jazz, they gave me a lot of crap. I remember sending Prince some clips of me singing jazz standards just on the piano. He said, 'This is you, this needs to be heard.' Between my dad and Prince, I had to stand up for myself." Kandace Springs, jazz singer

Smiles, given & received

"Sometimes traveling can get tiring then you play that show and see the faces smiling and singing along." Ryan Scott, Monophonics

Interested Ears

"I would say, the most important thing is listening to music, listening to all sorts of music, listening to who you like and the greats. Trying to emulate them and also trying to be yourself. I think that you can learn just as much, if not more, from just listening to music rather than sitting down and playing and practicing. Expose yourself to a wide variety of people and musicians. Even within jazz, there are so many different types of music and styles. You can spend days just going through all the different types of jazz." Laz Glickman, jazz pianist

Pumpin' Pipes, aka Good Lungs

Rebel blood

"When I was starting out, I never thought about whether it was country or not. Growing up in a small town in the south, I was always around country and southern rock and gospel, those things are ingrained in me. When I was a teenager, I was rebellious, I wanted to listen to my own music. I loved listening to Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, Nirvana. I liked listening to hip-hop and rap and later on Matchbox 20 and Hootie and the Blowfish. When I learned the guitar, I wanted to learn those songs. Years later it melded with what was already in my blood." Corey Smith, country musician

Energy (natural or otherwise)

"People think I'm crazy, I start drinking coffee at 9 o'clock at night, take several shots of whiskey, dress up maybe a little bit. We're blessed with an audience that really shows you the energy— it's hard not to be energetic back."  Dennis Casey, Flogging Molly

A Lion's Share of Love

"An undying passion and love for it [music], no matter what. That's one of the things. Survival has a lot to do with versatility and multiple interests. I have a lot of passions for different things. jazz was my first love. I branched out and learned a lot of different styles. Moving to LA and working in the studios, doing TV shows, really gave me a lot of diversity and experience. Passion, love and versatility." David Goldblatt, jazz pianist

Perseverance

"I think patience is number one, in any trade and any art. Not letting the difficult of the past deter you from climbing the mountain. That's what I've done with music in general. I've only been a guitar player professionally for the past few years, but perseverance and patience." Matthew "Rev" Rieger, The Lil Smokies

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 23-30, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Is Rock Dead?

    • by Bill Forman
    • May 23, 2018
    The R&B/hip-hop genre surpassed rock as the No.1 musical genre over the past year. What does that mean for rock 'n' roll mainstays? More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Fueling the Experience

    • by Anne Pick
    • May 23, 2018
    Bend's Bony Chanterelle releases its debut album, "This Can't End Now" More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    30 Years in the Making

    • by Anne Pick
    • May 16, 2018
    The Posies reunite the original alt-rock lineup for a 30th anniversary tour More »
  • More »

More by Anne Pick

  • Pick's Picks

    Pick's Picks

    The Source's music writer makes her top live music choices for Summer 2018
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 23, 2018
  • Fueling the Experience

    Fueling the Experience

    Bend's Bony Chanterelle releases its debut album, "This Can't End Now"
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 23, 2018
  • 30 Years in the Making

    30 Years in the Making

    The Posies reunite the original alt-rock lineup for a 30th anniversary tour
    • by Anne Pick
    • May 16, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation