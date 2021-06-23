 Opportunities for Elevating Our Collective Aesthetic IQ are on the Horizon | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 23, 2021 News » Local News

Opportunities for Elevating Our Collective Aesthetic IQ are on the Horizon 

Making Central Oregon a better place to live; Bright ideas for a changing community

By

click to enlarge COURTESY CATE O&#39;HAGAN
  • Courtesy Cate O'Hagan
Creativity patched many of us through the pandemic. If we were among those who accomplished nothing, we were, quite possibly, gestating ideas. Meanwhile, the thrum of maker and artisan industry continued on. Our very vibrant maker and performer scene here is in no danger of diminishing any time soon, as long as there are places for artists to live and work. Keep an ear tuned to proposed discussions about the formation of a cultural district that might offer part of a remedy. Some day. Meanwhile, buy local art. Tip your musician.

From a regional cultural development perspective, opportunities for elevating our collective aesthetic IQ are on the horizon. Our new main branch library will be built to embrace performance and visual arts, just as the library will continue to do throughout its extensive branch library system (which will, by the way, remain intact). Congratulations are in order to the High Desert Museum for recently receiving the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. And pay very close attention to this: The Oregon-based Roundhouse Foundation gave the museum $6 million for exhibit and program upgrades, including providing the eastern side of the state with its first dedicated art museum. Having spent about a decade as a department head in art museums, I can tell you that running an art museum is a very different animal than operating a changing exhibit gallery. It is in fact a daunting undertaking that will require the informed pursuit of the best expertise the art museum field has to offer.

—After serving for 20 years in senior staff positions in art museums in Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C. for the Oregon Symphony, Oregon Ballet and others, Cate saddled up and headed to Central Oregon where she worked for the Museum at War Springs, then as executive director for Arts Central, where she founded the region's first nonprofit art school, the Art Stations.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Water Conservation at Home
The Third Act
Lettuce, Before and After Solstice
A Q&A with Left Vessel
Beer for the Mountains, Rivers, Lakes and Forests
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Prineville Pride

Staff Pick
Prineville Pride - Pioneer Park, Prineville

Sun., June 27, 12-5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 23-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation