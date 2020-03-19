Oregon State Parks and Wildlife Areas Announce Camping Closures 

H
old off on those upcoming camping plans. This morning, Oregon Parks and Recreation, the Department of Forestry and Department of Fish and Wildlife came together to announce temporary closures for camping in state parks, forests and wildlife areas.
Here's what these temporary closures will look like from each organization.
For current guests or anyone with an upcoming reservation, Oregon Parks and Rec will continue to let those people stay and supply accommodations through April 2. All reservations that have been made from April 3 to May 8 will be canceled and those fees will be refunded. These closures include all sites, yurts, cabins and teepees within Oregon State Parks.
While there are many campgrounds still closed for the season, all year-round campgrounds will officially be closed starting March 23. All day-use and campground restrooms will also be closed. However, trails, forest roads and trailheads on state forestlands will remain open for use.
Effective March 22, Fish and Wildlife will close overnight camping in all of its wildlife areas. This is applied to established campgrounds and dispersed camping. Day-use areas that are open for the season are still available to the public for hiking, fishing, hunting, etc.
In a press release ,all three agencies want to encourage outdoor activity as it can improve both mental and physical health—which is why many day-use areas are still open. The reason for temporarily closing camping is to prohibit larger groups of people from all being in one established area.
Head to each organization's website for up-to-date information and to see if any of these closures will affect already scheduled plans.
